Ericsson and KORE enter US market with IoT platform

LAS VEGAS – #MWC22 – Ericsson and KORE, an Internet of Things (IoT) specialist, are teaming up to deliver IoT coverage to enterprises in the US via KORE's connectivity services and Ericsson's connectivity management platform, the IoT Accelerator. This marks Ericsson's entry into the US IoT market. Ericsson's platform is currently utilized by 8,500 enterprises globally but has not previously been available in the US.

Romil Bahl, president and CEO of KORE, and Kyle Okamoto, general manager of Ericsson IoT, provide an update on the partnership, share several IoT use cases, cover security considerations for the IoT platform and more.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading