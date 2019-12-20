& cplSiteName &

Dish Connects With Google Nest's Video Doorbell

12/20/2019

Englewood, Colo. -- DISH today announced that its Hopper and Wally receivers now support the Google Nest Hello Video doorbell. When the doorbell rings, Nest Hello sends on-screen notifications directly to the television.

DISH is the first pay-TV provider to integrate a Google Nest device into its ecosystem with the Device Access program. Today's Nest Hello announcement is the first in a series of Google Nest integrations coming to the Hopper platform.

After pairing their Google Nest account with their DISH Hopper or Wally receiver, customers will receive on-screen notifications, including an image, when their Nest Hello has been pressed.

In 2018, DISH introduced the ability for Google Assistant to control its Hopper receivers. It expanded that capability earlier this year, with the introduction of the Google Assistant-enabled DISH Voice Remote.

The Nest Hello feature is available to all broadband-connected Hopper and Wally receivers beginning today. Support for Joey (all clients) will begin rolling out in the following weeks.

Nest joins DISH's suite of smart-home control options, including the Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Josh.ai.

Dish Network

