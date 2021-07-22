Cox IoT unit scores more smart city business with Henderson, Nevada

ATLANTA and HENDERSON, Nev. – Cox Communications announced today its continued Smart City initiative with the City of Henderson, Nevada. The two organizations share a vision of the future city, where a resilient and forward-looking infrastructure supports next-generation services and improves the quality of life for residents and visitors alike.

Building on the success of their 2020 Smart Streetlight Management project in which the City realized energy and operational cost savings, Cox2M - the Internet of Things digital transformation engine within Cox Communications – is further expanding its project into Smart Water Meters and Smart Parking.

Smart Water Meters can help create a more resilient infrastructure, and just like Smart Street Management, can generate cost savings in the form of early leak detection, preventing main breaks through early freeze detection, and reducing truck rolls by providing the ability to remotely actuate the water valve. Given ongoing drought conditions, it was vitally important to evaluate the City's current water management system and implement solutions to manage this critical resource.

With a resilient infrastructure in hand, the City is focused on delivering improved customer experiences such as a Smart Parking solution to help guide residents and visitors to its revitalized downtown Water Street District, including the new Lifeguard Arena and exciting new bars, restaurants and shops.

Cox2M brought an ecosystem of best-in-class Smart Water Meter and Smart Parking solutions to find the optimal fit for the City's needs. In Henderson, Cox tested water meters that communicated on both LTE and LoRA networks to determine which was more scalable and financially sustainable for the City. Additionally, two types of hardware were deployed to gauge the accuracy of meter reads, the quality of data generated, and the impact of remotely controlling the water meter. Through this project, the City will be armed with the data necessary to decide if, when, and how a scaled deployment could take place.

