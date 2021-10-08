Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
IoT

Cox boots up IoT service for hospitals

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 8/10/2021
Comment (0)

Cox Communications has taken a deeper dive into the connected healthcare arena with Cox Prosight, a new enterprise IoT product for hospitals. The service helps with the real-time location and monitoring of IV pumps and other medical equipment, rapid checks of the environmental status of operating rooms and other medical facilities and it services as a new communications conduit for hospital personnel.

Prosight, a new, national product and platform that has ties into the enterprise-facing elements of the Cox Business unit, centers on gateways that communicate with BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy)-enabled "tags" affixed to various medical equipment, locations or even on the "duress badges" of certain hospital personnel. The gateway collects that data via BLE and uses Wi-Fi to backhaul it to Prosight's cloud-based system, which then renders and visualizes that data into web applications for the hospital partners.

Real-time tracking of medical equipment is one of the primary applications for Cox Prosight. (Source: Cox Communications)
Real-time tracking of medical equipment is one of the primary applications for Cox Prosight.
(Source: Cox Communications)

The general idea is vastly cut down manual processes by employing real-time tracking of various medical equipment, monitoring the condition of refrigerators for food or cooling systems for vaccines, and enabling hospital personnel to tap their badges to quickly and easily call for assistance or dispatch emergency support.

George Valentine, executive director of new growth and development at Cox and the company's connected health practice leader, said Prosight fit into a "digital transformation" trend underway at hospitals and their need to improve and streamline operations and to do it in a way that did not rely on relatively pricey and proprietary legacy real-time location systems.

"We didn't like what we saw out there [with legacy systems] and thought we might be able to do it better," Valentine said.

Prosight, he said, sits between the intersection of commercial IoT and connected health, and is emerging amid an "explosion of data and devices" that are now present in hospitals. In turn, those hospitals are in need of systems that can track location and movement, visualize that data and then feed it back into the hospital's operation.

Cox Prosight IoT platform can also connect the badges of hospital staff, providing them with a quick way to call for assistance. (Source: Cox)
Cox Prosight IoT platform can also connect the badges of hospital staff, providing them with a quick way to call for assistance.
(Source: Cox)

In a typical deployment, Cox Prosight would start with the blueprint of the building and conduct a site survey to determine where the gateways would need to be placed and installed. "Once that sensing layer is up, we're able to build on these additional use cases," Valentine said.

Early IoT action

Cox is just now taking Prosight to market, unveiling it at this week's Healthcare Information & Management Systems Society (HIMSS) conference in Las Vegas. But Cox has already secured a sizable trial with Ochsner Lafayette General in Lafayette, Louisiana, which is currently using Prosight to track about 2,700 pieces of equipment, 2,700 staff and 200 environmental sensors.

"We have a very full pipeline already," Valentine said when asked about other trials or deployments of Prosight that are already underway. "We are adding team members on a weekly basis as we scale up this opportunity."

Prosight is the latest major enterprise IoT development at Cox. Cox2M, a unit launched in 2018, provides enterprise IoT services for markets such as smart cities, agriculture and automotive lot management. Both Cox2M and Cox Prosight were born out of Cox's new growth and development organization.

Cox2M and Cox Prosight share some platform resources, but Prosight, as an operation, is laser-focused on the healthcare industry, which has unique workflows and regulatory, compliance and security requirements.

"We need to have that domain expertise … to ensure that we're serving them effectively," Valentine said. "Our belief is there that you just have to go deep to be successful in healthcare. It's not a part-time hobby."

Cox Prosight is also the latest example of the company's push into connected healthcare technology and services. In 2015, Cox acquired Trapollo, a company focused on personal care and remote patient monitoring.

Trapollo "is part of our overall connected health strategy," Valentine said.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
Private 5G Networks and Testing
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Data Center Top Tips: 10 Issues That Can't Wait
DDoS Trends Report
The Challenge of 5G Security
Building the 5G experience
Grow Your Revenues With Innovative Customer Engagements and Business Models
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
October 5, 2021, Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 19, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
August 19, 2021 Harnessing 5G and Edge Technology: Serving the Customer and Network Operations
August 24, 2021 Getting your "Business Support System (BSS)-on-Cloud" Strategy Right
August 25, 2021 Why Customer Care Is Key to a Successful Broadband Business: Lessons From ALLO Communications 
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By Huawei
Huawei’s Bill Tang: Target Efforts to Protect Networks and Bring Warmth With Huawei Service By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE