CommScope's Ruckus lights up new wireless switch

HICKORY, N.C. – CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity solutions, announced today that RUCKUS Networks is introducing a new series of entry-level, scalable edge switches with 25 Gbps uplink ports. This series includes the first entry-level enterprise switch to deliver fiber-to-the-room connectivity.

Key features and benefits of the ICX 8200 Switch series include:

Broad connectivity options: Gigabit, multigigabit edge ports and fiber-to-the-room within a single stackable switch series. 13 different stackable models including three models with fiber edge ports, three models with multigigabit edge ports and two fanless compact switches designed for in room deployment. Maximum performance: 2.5/5/10GbE edge ports purpose built for latest generation multigigabit Wi-Fi APs with support for Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 6/6E, Wi-Fi 7 and beyond. Up to 8x 25 Gbps SFP28 dual-mode uplink/stacking ports to eliminate uplink bottleneck and provide low latency access to applications running in the cloud and deliver ultra-high-resolution video streaming. High Power Delivery: Power next generation wireless access points and IoT devices with up to 90W per port of PoE power and high PoE budget up to 1480W per unit. Maximum Deployment Flexibility: RUCKUS signature advanced stacking capabilities including long distance stacking up to 12 units on standard SFP+/SFP28 fiber ports up to 10km greatly simplifies deployment at the access and aggregation layer and eliminate the need for specialized hardware for stacking. Enhanced Security: Provides both enhanced security and data privacy with VXLAN support for advanced network segmentation and data confidentiality. Three Years of Technical Assistance Center Support Included: This is in addition to a limited lifetime warranty with every ICX 8200.

ICX 8200 series model with gigabit copper edge ports are available for purchase today. Models with fiber edge ports and multigigabit edge ports will be available in the first half of 2023.

Read the full announcement here.

CommScope