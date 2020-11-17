Sign In Register
CommScope contributes user services platform agent for RDK

News Wire Feed Light Reading 11/17/2020
HICKORY, N.C. – CommScope, a global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks, today announced that it collaborated with RDK Management on the availability of the User Services Platform (USP) Agent implementation for the RDK community.

The USP, as defined in TR-369, is the latest Broadband Forum remote management and control protocol for the connected home. CommScope has been instrumental in advancing USP in the industry with its initial contribution of source code to seed an open source USP Agent project called OB-USP-Agent, and its continuing support to improve the open source project as the USP specification evolves.

OB-USP-Agent was integral in the validation of the Broadband Forum's BBF.369 USP compliance program, and is the open source solution that has been contributed and integrated with RDK for broadband.

Blackford, who also is the OB-USP-Agent project lead, added that CommScope's existing ECO solution, deployed globally for TR-069 management in millions of devices, has been enhanced with USP support and has already been deployed into broadband service providers to manage USP devices.

With USP integrated into RDK for broadband, the option to remotely manage the connected home via an interoperable and standard-based protocol opens the industry up to more possibilities including managing home security and automation. The testing tools provided by QA Cafe and CDRouter, along with CommScope and other TR-069 ACS providers, have adapted their solutions ensuring that customer premise equipment providers and operators can quickly implement USP for RDK.

Read the full announcement here.

CommScope
RDK Management

