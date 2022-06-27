Sign In Register
IoT

Comcast's MachineQ releases multi-sensor enterprise IoT device

Light Reading 6/27/2022
Comment (0)

PHILADELPHIA – MachineQ, a Comcast Company, today announced the release of its LoRaWAN-certified MQflex multi-sensor device. The enterprise-grade MQflex will be featured, among other LoRaWAN-certified devices, at the LoRaWAN World Expo, hosted by the LoRa Alliance in Paris, France, from July 6-7. According to the LoRa Alliance, LoRaWAN has the greatest number of certified LPWAN (low-power wide-area network) sensors on the market—with a 34% increase in 2021—and several of these devices will be showcased at the expo to celebrate the achievement.

The MQflex was built with modularity and growth in mind so that companies can utilize the device for a wide range of use cases while accelerating their time to market. With sensors capable of measuring temperature, humidity, water leak, push-button activity, door/window activity, pressure, acceleration, and more, the MQflex enables multiple use cases, all from a single, long-lasting battery.

For example, the MQflex augments the capabilities of MachineQ for Asset Management—the end-to-end real-time location tracking system (RTLS) the company unveiled last month—by enabling enterprises to easily add MQflex-supported capabilities to their asset tracking deployment.

Engineered in-house by MachineQ's LoRaWAN experts, the MQflex is designed for operational resilience; the device is UL listed and uses FDA-approved plastics.

The MQflex can sustain up to five years of continuous use on a single, replaceable battery, supports FUOTA (firmware over the air updates), and is configurable via downlink. Additionally, the MQflex is LoRaWAN-certified, which provides end-users with confidence that the device is compliant with the LoRaWAN specification.

Read the full announcement here.

MachineQ

