IoT

Comcast's MachineQ enhances indoor asset tracking

PHILADELPHIA – MachineQ, a Comcast Company, today announced newly extended capabilities of MachineQ for Indoor Asset Tracking, a real-time location system (RTLS) solution the company launched last year with new asset tracking tags and a space utilization solution.

The company is unveiling a suite of active asset tags, including the Nano RT, Nano LP, the Dura ET, Dura PT and Dura AC. These low-energy tags bring diverse form factors, environmental ratings and capabilities to meet customers' unique asset tracking needs—from low-profile tags for tracking small, hand-held assets to ultra-durable tags designed to withstand harsh environments.

The Nano RT and Nano LP tags, in particular, offer enterprises distinct features and capabilities typically unavailable in a tiny form factor. For example, the Nano RT, one of MachineQ's smallest tag form factors, has an up to 8+ year battery life and includes a remotely triggered LED for last-meter item finding in high-density environments. The Nano LP offers an up to 2+ year battery life and ultra-slim form factor, making it ideal for tracking hand-held assets, like tools or pipettes, without interfering with the ergonomics of the equipment.

In addition to debuting the new asset tag form factors, MachineQ is augmenting its current suite of indoor asset tracking and facilities wellness solutions by adding space utilization. This new solution leverages privacy-centric sensors to count the number of people occupying a room, helping facility managers understand space utilization and traffic patterns. With real-time and historical occupancy data – visualized through the MQinsights application – organizations can make data-driven decisions regarding space allocation and layout, resource distribution and operational efficiency.

In life sciences, for example, lab management and facilities teams can identify if lab space and equipment are being over or underutilized and optimize the distribution of lab equipment, helping provide scientists with the tools and space they need to perform science and drive revenue. Additionally, the data derived from the space utilization capability provides procurement and finance teams with information to help them optimize budgets and right-size inventory – from consumables to equipment – bolstering the data's value across the broader enterprise.

With these bolt-on products and solutions, enterprise customers can help maximize the value of capital investments by increasing data visibility, reducing issues relating to leak detection and temperature and humidity monitoring – improving the quality and safety of operations, and attaining a holistic view of asset health remotely and in real-time.

Read the full press release here.

MachineQ

