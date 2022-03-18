Sign In Register
IoT

Comcast's MachineQ connects with unit of Georgia-Pacific

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/18/2022
PHILADELPHIA – MachineQ, a Comcast Company, today announced that GP PRO, a division of Georgia-Pacific, has expanded from its existing proprietary network and will now deliver its KOLO Smart Monitoring System to a wide range of facilities using MachineQ's IoT network connectivity platform.

The KOLO system automates restroom device monitoring and management to help improve hygiene, patron satisfaction, and custodial efficiency. With MachineQ's fully integrated device-to-cloud platform, GP PRO can help further increase value for its customers with a LoRaWAN network that can scale additional use cases and interoperate more easily with other networks.

Designed for high-traffic facilities such as airports, shopping centers, stadiums, schools, or other large buildings with public restrooms, the KOLO Smart Monitoring System is an IoT-enabled solution for data-driven cleaning and maintenance for custodial staffs. It monitors IoT restroom devices continually and alerts maintenance staff immediately when maintenance is needed. Using the system, organizations can be more proactive in providing well-maintained and well-stocked bathroom environments, especially during the COVID-19 era when patrons have increased their awareness of and desire for improved facility cleanliness and maintenance.

MachineQ
GP Pro

