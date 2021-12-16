"
IoT

Comcast's MachineQ and CoreKinect launch outdoor asset tracker

12/16/2021
Comment (0)

PHILADELPHIA – CoreKinect and Comcast's MachineQ today announced their collaboration to offer a LoRaWAN-based outdoor asset tracking solution for inventory management. The new solution provides near real-time visibility into locating and managing inventory or assets in an automated fashion, enabling enterprises to help increase operational efficiencies and reduce costs.

Leveraging a unique, battery-efficient technology, CoreKinect developed a low-power, long-range (LoRa) geolocation device that transmits location data in near-real-time, while supporting up to seven years of continuous use on a single battery. MachineQ gateways and cloud-based network infrastructure provide the LoRaWAN connectivity that powers the solution. Customers can integrate the location data into their own business applications or leverage CoreKinect's purpose-built application for data visualization.

Recently, the companies deployed more than 160 MachineQ Field16c gateways and 325,000 CoreKinect devices at more than 80 North American locations for their flagship customer in the automotive industry. The LoRaWAN solution enabled the customer to increase operational efficiencies by streamlining vehicle identification, location, and retrieval operations. With the ability to move inventory in and out in near-real-time, the customer accelerated sales and increased customer satisfaction.

MachineQ
CoreKinect

