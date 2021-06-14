Sign In Register
IoT

Comcast's MachineQ adds IoT partner

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/14/2021
Comment (0)

PHILADELPHIA – Eddy Solutions is working with MachineQ, a Comcast Company, to provide intelligent leak protection to commercial and residential properties throughout the US and Canada. With water damage accounting for 70% of commercial claims (by dollar value), this collaboration can benefit building property owners and their insurers by potentially reducing the number of claims.

Eddy Solutions utilizes MachineQ gateways and cloud-based network infrastructure, ensuring consistent LoRaWAN connectivity in both retrofit and new developments.

The end-to-end solution enables Eddy's devices to connect and send data securely using MachineQ's reliable network connectivity platform for a lower total cost of ownership for customers. The evolution of MachineQ's platform was recently announced during the latest release of its low-power wide-area network (LPWAN) platform designed to reduce complexity for businesses when developing and deploying Internet of Things (IoT) solutions at scale.

Recently, the system identified two significant leaks resulting from frozen pipes in a late-stage construction site in Toronto, which could have meant a substantial claim, project delay, and a water loss of more than 16,000 gallons. The system quickly detected the issue and shut off the appropriate water zone, saving significantly on cost, preventing repairs, tenant displacement, and potential downtime.

Eddy Solutions
MachineQ

