Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN World Digital Conference Cloud Native World Digital Symposium 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
IoT

Comcast's industrial IoT unit sets sail for scale

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 4/13/2021
Comment (0)

MachineQ, the Comcast-backed industrial IoT unit introduced in 2016, says it is now geared to scale up following an effort to reduce deployment complexities for business customers along with a ramp up of sales and marketing and tightening its ties to Comcast Business.

Heading deeper into 2020, those efforts have resulted in a surge of deployments of MachineQ's LoRaWAN gateways connecting to a growing array of low-power sensors for applications and services that include fleet management, asset tracking, smart cities, building and facilities management, and food service safety and compliance.

MachineQ's integrated LoRaWAN gateway. (Image source: MachineQ)
MachineQ's integrated LoRaWAN gateway.
(Image source: MachineQ)

"We've gone from a very nascent startup to hundreds of thousands of devices online and growing," Steve Salata, MachineQ's general manager, said. He adds that those deployment numbers represent a 10x increase in the number of LoRaWAN gateways that were deployed roughly a year ago. MachineQ has also seen a similar increase in payloads onto its platform, as it now processes "millions of transmissions daily" for customers in the US and Canada.

That ramp up is also taking shape more than two years after MachineQ altered its deployment approach. Rather than building wide area, low-power IoT networks in individual cities, MachineQ shifted to an over-the-top-focused deployment model that enabled the company to pursue business in and out of Comcast's US cable footprint.

"The real focus for 2020 and into 2021, in spite of the pandemic, was really growing and scaling this business, and did it focusing on some solution providers [and] enterprises that needed an enterprise IoT connectivity platform," Salata explained. "We're just now starting to see that nice scaling and growth, so our engineering platform is growing alongside with that."

That streamlining is evidently helping to get customers to move beyond small, proof-of-concept (PoC) deployments that have slowed the adoption of enterprise IoT technologies. According to a recent study from 451 Research, 70% of enterprises reported problems getting IoT projects beyond the PoC stage, with one-third calling it a major problem, while others cite the lack of employees with specialized IoT skills.

John Brzozowski, MachineQ's chief technology officer, amplified this new sense of scale. In earlier days of the company, MachineQ had hundreds of thousands of devices deployed across its entire platform. "Now think, in 2020, about a single customer with hundreds of thousands of devices," he said.

Tighter ties to Comcast Business

MachineQ attributes part of its recent wave of growth to the streamlining of its installation services along with closer ties to Comcast Business, a unit that now serves enterprise customers along with small- and midsized businesses.

"That has been a huge game-changer for us," Brzozowski said. "These are very complex installations."

That growth has also followed further investment in MachineQ's sales and marketing teams, including a couple of execs who previously were with Comcast Business – Russ Richardson, now head of sales at MachineQ, and Jeanette Aaron, an expert in enterprise marketing who now heads marketing at MachineQ.

Brzozowski said the economics of LoRaWAN, a low-power technology that can cover broad distances and connect to large batches of sensors, and MachineQ's cloud-based platform are also starting to dawn on enterprise customers that need to monitor a wide range of devices.

"We have customers today that have thousands of sensors being served by three gateways," he said. "The economics of this technology helps to unlock what was unknown. It's opening their eyes to their options."

Though MachineQ leads with LoRaWAN, it's not LoRaWAN-only, as Brzozowski has previously noted that technologies such as 5G are also complementary to the company's philosophy to provide "the right hammer for the right nail." Meanwhile, Salata noted that MachineQ has begun to explore other connectivity options, including Bluetooth Low Energy.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
MONETIZE THE ENTERPRISE-6 WAYS TO CAPTURE THE B2B OPPORTUNITY
THE 3 KEY DIGITAL MEDIATION CHALLENGES - AND HOW TO SOLVE THEM
APAC CSP BOOSTS EFFICIENCY OF ENTERPRISE OPERATIONS WITH CSG
Private 5G Networks and Testing
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Data Center Top Tips: 10 Issues That Can't Wait
DDoS Trends Report
The Challenge of 5G Security
Building the 5G experience
Grow Your Revenues With Innovative Customer Engagements and Business Models
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 14, 2021 Building a Successful Foundation for 5G B2B and B2B2X Monetization
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
April 20, 2021 Preparing the Way for 800G: 100G Electrical and 800G Pluggable Optics
April 21, 2021 Optimize Your OSS/BSS Journey to the Cloud: Getting There Faster and With Lower Risk
April 22, 2021 Exceeding Expectations in 5G mmWave: How Far Can We Go?
April 22, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Upgrading to ATSC 3.0 and Streaming Video
April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Ensure 5G Network Slicing Quality With Automated Assurance and NWDAF By Radcom
How to Right-Size Your Network Operations With Converged SDN Transport By Donyel Jones-Williams, Director, Mass Scale Infrastructure Campaign & Product Marketing, Cisco
A Big Technology Boost Is Coming to Telecom By Sandro Tavares, Director, Telecom Systems Marketing, Dell
5G Evolution Outlook: Innovation Trends That Will Transform Beyond 2025 By Huawei
5G Has Arrived. What Now? By Sarit Assaf, General Manager, Portfolio & Cloud, Technology Division, Amdocs
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Supporting cable technicians today and tomorrow By Robin Fenton, Vice President, Membership & Learning Operations, SCTE
Four ways to unlock more B2B opportunities and 5G value By Haifa El Ashkar, Executive Director, Corporate Strategy, CSG
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE