IoT

Comcast launches $120 video doorbell

News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/16/2021
Comment (0)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Comcast today announced that its new Xfinity Video Doorbell will begin to roll out to Xfinity Home customers. Powered by Xfinity Internet, the Xfinity Video Doorbell seamlessly integrates into new and existing Xfinity Home systems and allows customers to easily keep an eye on their front door from anywhere.

With the holidays approaching as well as the influx of out-of-town guests and holiday packages, there has never been more activity at the front door. According to the 2021 Deloitte Holiday Retail Survey, 62% of holiday spending is expected to occur online this year, opening up potential opportunities for package theft. With motion notifications and 24/7 video recording, the Xfinity Video Doorbell will help consumers keep an eye on deliveries and keep porch pirates at bay from anywhere this holiday season.

The Xfinity Home Doorbell is equipped with:

  • HD Video Quality: the Xfinity Video Doorbell provides a 4:3 aspect ratio head-to-toe view of the front door as well as the surrounding areas with HD video quality during both the day and the night.
  • Two Way Audio: Customers will receive a "ding" notification on the Xfinity app and on their television through X1 or Flex when someone rings their doorbell. In addition, they can hear and speak directly to their front door even when they are not home by accessing the Xfinity app.
  • Motion Alerts: Customers will receive motion alerts around any activity to the Xfinity app as well as on the largest screen in their home through X1 or Flex. In addition, Xfinity Home customers to set specific areas of interest so they only receive motion notifications for the specific areas of their front door, driveway and porch that they care about.
  • Easy Integration: The new Xfinity Home Doorbell seamlessly integrates with the entire Xfinity ecosystem. Customers can pull up video clips for all of their Xfinity Home cameras, including the Doorbell, in the Xfinity app or on X1, they can sort clips by those that include people, vehicles and pets, as well as arm and disarm their entire home security system in the Xfinity Home app.

The Xfinity Video Doorbell is available with professional installation for Xfinity Home Pro Protection and Pro Protection Plus customers for a one-time price of $120 or for $5 per month for 24 months. The doorbell will be made available to Xfinity Home Self Protection customers early next year.

Comcast

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
