Comcast keeps Philly streets lit up and carefully tracked

Light Reading content partner Kurrant Insights presents an in-depth look at Comcast's smart cities business, focusing on the technology trail in its home city of Philadelphia. Kurrant's Emma Lozano Doogan reports on the project's origins and its status by speaking with Akshay Malik, the new smart cities director at the City of Philadelphia, US Ignite's Director of Community Development Lee Davenport, and Jake Purcell, the director for sales and operations at Comcast's Smart Solutions.

