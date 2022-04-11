Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
IoT

Comcast keeps Philly streets lit up and carefully tracked

11/4/2022

Light Reading content partner Kurrant Insights presents an in-depth look at Comcast's smart cities business, focusing on the technology trail in its home city of Philadelphia. Kurrant's Emma Lozano Doogan reports on the project's origins and its status by speaking with Akshay Malik, the new smart cities director at the City of Philadelphia, US Ignite's Director of Community Development Lee Davenport, and Jake Purcell, the director for sales and operations at Comcast's Smart Solutions.

Related posts:

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
Private 5G Networks and Testing
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Data Center Top Tips: 10 Issues That Can't Wait
DDoS Trends Report
The Challenge of 5G Security
Building the 5G experience
Grow Your Revenues With Innovative Customer Engagements and Business Models
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 8, 2022 PON’s Capabilities Beyond Residential – focus on Enterprises
November 8, 2022 Beat the Competition With a Subscriber Acquisition Strategy
November 9, 2022 Shining the Light on Next-gen Cable Network Evolution
November 9, 2022 Why Getting the Customer Experience Right Is So Valuable
November 10, 2022 Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 15, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 1
November 16, 2022 Bridging the Digital Divide
November 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lowering Latency Levels
November 17, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 2
November 22, 2022 Enterprise 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Unlocking ROI
November 22, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
November 29, 2022 The Secret Is Out: 5G Success with Intelligent Automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
ZTE: 5G Advanced can grab interest of industry verticals By Ken Wieland, Light Reading contributing editor
LightCounting: Third-Generation ODN (Digital ODN) Gaining Momentum By Huawei
Huawei's FTTR Solution Wins the Access Innovation Award at WCA 2022 By Huawei
NBTC, Industry Organizations, Operators, and Huawei Propose Initiative to Evolve to Ultra-broadband 5.5G By Huawei
Huawei: Stride to Net5.5G, Boost New Growth By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Dismantling the dominance of Big Telco By Matt Carter, CEO, Aryaka
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE