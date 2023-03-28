Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
RAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventSoftware unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Divide Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
IoT

Comcast expands service and tech ecosystem for new 'Smart Solutions' unit

News Analysis

Building on its launch nearly a year ago, the relatively new Smart Solutions unit of Comcast said it has teamed up with a mix of partners to help bulk up its services portfolio and develop a broader ecosystem of connected products and services for municipalities and several types of businesses.

New partners include Quantela, a company focused on AI-based tech for smart cities and businesses, Creative Realities, a company specializing in interactive digital signage, and Umojo, a company that provides smart parking solutions.

(Source: Comcast)
(Source: Comcast)

They join a group that includes Conservation Labs (water conservation), Eagle Eye Networks (smart video surveillance), Juganu (IoT for cities and retail), Logical Buildings (connected building climate control), NetPark (connected self-park and valet operations), SmartEnds (smart waste management) and MachineQ, a Comcast-owned company focused on enterprise IoT services.

Mike Slovin, VP and GM of Comcast Smart Solutions, said those services and technologies are now being used to underpin the unit's "core" six offerings that are now heading to market: smart buildings, video analytics, smart mobility, digital signage, smart lighting and smart public works.

Taking ownership of the IoT sector

While there are some relatively niche companies that handle unique smart/connected services for certain market verticals, Comcast Smart Solutions intends to bring them together in a scaled way that can be marketed and sold to various types of customers, including municipalities, retailers and enterprises.

"There's no big company that owns the IoT space," said Slovin, a Comcast exec who took the helm of the Smart Solutions unit in November 2022. "We look at Comcast Smart Solutions as that single, one-stop shop for smart technology that empowers whether it's businesses or communities to operate more efficiently and effectively."

Comcast Smart Solutions, Slovin adds, can bring these offerings together and make them available via Comcast's own sales and support teams. That includes collaborations with Comcast Business, a unit focused on the commercial services market, and Xfinity Communities, a unit focused the multi-family market, including apartments, gated communities and college campuses.

Comcast is shoring up its approach amid a wave of movement and M&A activity in the IoT sector, including KORE's acquisition of Twilio's IoT business.

It's still early days for Comcast Smart Solutions as it ramps up its go-to-market phase. Some initial customers include Hopeworks, a non-profit in Philadelphia and Camden, New Jersey, which has deployed a smart energy management solution that includes Comcast access points, MachineQ's device-to-cloud platform and connected thermostats and leak detection sensors.

Additionally, The City of College Park in Georgia is working with Comcast on a range of deployments, including smart waste bin sensors and public Wi-Fi. That deployment example is tapping into a video analytics platform in collaboration with Eagle Eye Networks that monitors and examines vehicle traffic patterns, including vehicle speeds and congestion, and keeps tabs on pedestrian safety.

While Comcast Smart Solutions is deploying products that cover its range of categories, Slovin said video analytics, digital signage and energy management are among those that are heating up the most these days.

Slovin said Comcast Smart Solutions is starting to broaden and expand its market presence and continue its go-to-market activities with Comcast Business and Xfinity Communities.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
Private 5G Networks and Testing
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Data Center Top Tips: 10 Issues That Can't Wait
DDoS Trends Report
The Challenge of 5G Security
Building the 5G experience
Grow Your Revenues With Innovative Customer Engagements and Business Models
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 28, 2023 A 5G Transport Inflection Point: What’s Next?
March 29, 2023 Will Your Open RAN Deployment Meet User Expectations?
March 29, 2023 Are Your Cable/Fixed/FTTX Customers Impacted by Outages?
March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
April 4, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 1
April 6, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 2
April 11, 2023 5G, from connectivity pipe to Network-as-a-platform: A transformative approach to designing, deploying and operating Modern 5G multi-cloud networks from core-to-edge
April 12, 2023 B2B 5G: Lessons learned from Huawei’s path to monetization
April 12, 2023 Harnessing the Power of Location Data
April 13, 2023 Ready, set, automate: Delivering 5G services in the hyper-convergence era
April 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting A Fix on Fixed Wireless
April 20, 2023 13 Million DDoS Attacks – What You Need to Know
April 24, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day One
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Embrace F5.5G and stride to Green 10Gbps By Kerry Doyle
How Carriers can Boost B2B Services Growth By Kerry Doyle
How HKBN Transforms from a Telco Operator to an ICT Powerhouse By Kevin Casey
Intelligent IP Networks Open Vast Value-add Possibilities for Carriers By Kerry Doyle
WBBA Director General: Creating a Roadmap for Broadband Advocacy By Pedro Pereira
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE