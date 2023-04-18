Clevon chooses T-Mobile to power autonomous robot fleet

BELLEVUE, Wash. and FORT WORTH, Texas – Today, Clevon named T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) as the preferred connectivity provider for its fleet of Autonomous Robot Carriers (ARCs) in the United States. Under the long-term deal, T-Mobile will provide IoT solutions for Clevon's latest ARC — the all-electric, multifunctional CLEVON 1. Clevon will rely on T-Mobile's award-winning network and IoT solutions to help power reliable, safe and efficient fleet operations for on-demand driverless delivery services.

It might sound like the future, but Clevon has been making driverless deliveries in Europe for years. And now that the company can operate on U.S. public roads – retailers, grocery stores, logistics providers and more can look forward to loading up a CLEVON 1 with orders and delivering them straight to customers' doors. It's not magic, but it seems like it! Here's how it works: cameras, radar and other sensors in the CLEVON 1 provide data for rapid mapping and remote operating capabilities. Then, layer in autonomous driving technologies, all connected by T-Mobile IoT and the future is here ― making these services more efficient, affordable and environmentally sustainable than before.

The CLEVON 1 is designed to collect orders at warehouses, retail stores, dark stores and micro fulfillment centers and then deliver those goods to consumers and businesses. The CLEVON 1 is so efficient, it can serve up to six destinations in a single trip. Now, with T-Mobile, Clevon will be able to:

Reduce the time it takes to prepare commercial services, via mapping and routing — from months, to just days

Increase accuracy for customers when initiating pickups and drop-offs in new communities

Leverage T-Mobile IoT to support its autonomous driving and remote operations capabilities

In 2020, Clevon became the first company to offer commercial autonomous delivery services and operate ARCs on European public roads. Today's announcement reinforces Clevon's continued growth trajectory and business momentum in the U.S. This includes the launch of its North American Center of Excellence in Fort Worth, Texas and its first North American autonomous delivery with the CLEVON 1 at the AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone (MIZ).

