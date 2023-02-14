Charter picks Quext to provide IoT tech for multifamily properties

Stamford, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced a new strategic teaming arrangement with Texas-based technology company Quext, making Quext IoT the preferred smart home offering for new and existing customers served by Spectrum Community Solutions, Charter's brand dedicated to multifamily properties. Through this agreement, both organizations gain a best-in-class solution to bundle and benefit their customer and prospect bases.

With Quext IoT as its preferred smart apartment solution, Charter will further bolster its Spectrum Community Solutions services for multifamily properties by strategically offering Quext IoT's smart apartment technology with its Advanced Community WiFi solutions. This will give building residents the ability to remotely manage smart-home devices such as apartment door locks and thermostats. The arrangement also enables Quext to expand its market. Charter's Spectrum Community Solutions, which operates across 41 states, brings tremendous sales reach and scale.

Quext IoT's patented solution has proven an innovative approach to smart apartment technology in a number of ways. Invented and developed by multifamily owners and operators, its design requires significantly less hardware and capital investment to implement and maintain. As operators themselves, Quext designed its solution with a focus on operational efficiencies, addressing real pain points like reducing onsite hardware, improving lock battery life, and remote lock credentialing to minimize maintenance calls and disruption. And, due to its unique network design, Quext IoT is an ideal solution for both existing property retrofits and new construction of all classes.

