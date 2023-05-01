CES 2023 highlights importance of ease of use for connected products

DALLAS – Innovative smart home products showcased at CES® 2023 focus on simplicity, ease of use, and interoperability. Dozens of companies including ADT, Alarm.com, Essence Group, and more featured new product announcements in the safety and security space. Research from Parks Associates supports the demand for useful and simple features—nearly 50% of households planning to purchase a smart door lock in the next six months indicate that a keypad is a must-have feature.

The international research firm's Smart Door Lock Market Assessment addresses the growing smart door lock market, with a focus on top brands purchased, installation preferences, and brand loyalty.Rising crime rates and general instability amid the COVID-19 pandemic have caused many homeowners to consider increased security. Currently, 40% of internet households have some kind of security solution at home, such as a home security system, networked cameras, or a video doorbell.

