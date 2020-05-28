Sign In Register
IoT

Canada provides $3M research grant to LPWAN provider

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/28/2020
TORONTO – BehrTech, a disruptive enabler of next-gen wireless connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced it has been awarded over $3 million from a joint funding program through the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) and the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI).

The grant will be used to create and staff an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) lab solely dedicated to sensors, communications, applied research, and integration. Located at BehrTech headquarters in Toronto, the lab will contain state-of-the-art equipment to develop, analyze, and integrate innovative IIoT sensors and serve as a trial platform for prototypes ahead of full-scale demonstrations and deployment.

“This grant is testimony to BehrTech’s innovation and contribution to the sensor and communication technologies market,” says Albert Behr, CEO of BehrTech. “The new equipment and infrastructure will enable us to further develop the wireless IoT sensors needed to overcome the connectivity barriers that are currently plaguing Industry 4.0.”

The grant program connects colleges with local companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, to work together on applied research projects that will facilitate the development of new products and technologies for the benefit of their local communities and beyond. BehrTech will work alongside Sir Sanford Fleming College and its partners BGC Engineering, Molok, Ecoation, ioAirFlow, and AOMS. This partnership will further expand the MYTHINGSTM wireless connectivity product family that leverages the MIOTY (TS UNB) wireless protocol to simplify and accelerate the deployment of robust, scalable, and integrable Low-Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN).

