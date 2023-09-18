BMW joins Avanci 5G connected car patent licensing program

DALLAS – Avanci, the independent global leader in joint licensing solutions, today announced that BMW Group, a world-leading manufacturer of premium automobiles, has signed an Avanci 5G Vehicle license, covering the group's BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

The Avanci 5G Vehicle program provides a license to patented technologies essential for 5G, 4G, 3G and 2G connectivity, including cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) which enables vehicles to directly communicate with other vehicles, cyclists, pedestrians, and transportation infrastructure. The program, launched in August 2023, already includes 61 participating licensors, together responsible for the vast majority of essential cellular technologies.

This new Avanci program builds on the success of Avanci 4G Vehicle. More than 130 million connected vehicles on the world's roads from more than 80 automotive brands are covered by an Avanci 4G Vehicle license.

Read the full press release here.

BMW Group

Avanci