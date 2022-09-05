Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
IoT

Battle Motors selects T-Mobile for IoT

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/9/2022
Comment (0)

BELLEVUE, Washington – Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced that Battle Motors has selected the Un-carrier as the preferred provider of IoT connectivity and management for thousands of new Battle Motors battery electric trucks rolling off the Ohio-based production line. And these trucks are getting smarter, thanks to Battle Motors' all new factory installed RevolutionOS EV software.

Like consumer automotive, the commercial truck industry is moving swiftly to embrace EV technology — and Battle Motors is no exception. Their RevolutionOS, powered by T-Mobile's nationwide network, delivers actionable data and information to drivers and fleet managers that they can use to enhance efficiency, safety, and security. As part of this long-term agreement, T-Mobile for Business will deliver 4G LTE connectivity to Battle Motors trucks for near real-time sharing of battery range and usage information, historic and near real-time location and trip data, timely preventative maintenance warnings, over-the-air software, and firmware updates — as well as the truck's full bill of materials, such as VIN-specific information, parts, and manuals.

Every new Battle Motors class seven and class eight "heavy-duty" EV truck — like the ones that haul garbage, dirt, and freight — will come with a factory installed, ruggedized digital instrument cluster that runs RevolutionOS. And thanks to the power and reliability of T-Mobile's nationwide network, Battle Motors' RevolutionOS will let customers view and update critical information directly from the truck, or remotely from a desktop computer or mobile device, just by scanning a QR code!

Additionally, T-Mobile Control Center will give Battle Motors the ability to view and manage the connectivity of their trucks. With the automation and provisioning capabilities of T-Mobile's IoT platform, Battle Motors can easily accelerate deployment of their growing line of trucks. Battle Motors will have near real-time visibility to all their commercial trucks with the ability to monitor network conditions and device behavior with T-Mobile Control Center.

In the near future, Battle Motors expects to leverage the Un-carrier's 5G network to meet industrial-sized challenges for years to come as their trucks' capabilities advance and the demands on connectivity increase. T-Mobile is poised to push IoT to its full potential and catapult adoption — paving the way for new electric vehicle applications that rely on low-latency, high-speed data, and real-time location and proximity-based services.

"Our primary focus has been on driving technology and innovation that gives our customers value and peace-of-mind when it comes to maintenance, efficiency, safety and compliance," says Battle Motors CSO, Paul Marsolan. "Together with T-Mobile, we're able to merge analytics and operations to put rich, real-time decision-making data to work for our customers."

"While we continue to grow our business market share, it energizes us to work with forward thinking companies that demonstrate leadership in areas like sustainable commercial transportation," said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group. "Reliable connectivity, management and support is central to Battle Motors' mission, and we're honored that they entrusted their trucks and their customers to T-Mobile for Business."

T-Mobile

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
Private 5G Networks and Testing
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Data Center Top Tips: 10 Issues That Can't Wait
DDoS Trends Report
The Challenge of 5G Security
Building the 5G experience
Grow Your Revenues With Innovative Customer Engagements and Business Models
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 12, 2022 Data strategies for the 5G era
May 17, 2022 Transforming Telecom Customer Experience with AI
May 19, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Working With 5G and Wi-Fi 6
May 26, 2022 Creating Order(s) from Chaos – Automating the way network services are bought and sold between Communication Service Providers
May 26, 2022 Rethinking Network Security To Accommodate Work-From-Home Requirements
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Paving the Way to Autonomous 5G Networks By Radcom
The Missing Link Between 5G and Retail IoT By Esper
Is Your Workforce Ready? By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO of SCTE, a subsidiary of CableLabs
What Can the Telecoms Industry Learn From Top-Flight Orchestral Conductors? By Ron Porter, Head of 5G, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
GIO Plans Accelerated Digital Transformation for Industry Verticals By Ken Wieland
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE