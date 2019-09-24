|
The Telecoms.com Podcast: Automotive, Edge & Huawei Smartphones
9/24/2019
Iain returns to join Scott this week and they welcome special guest Paul Myles, editor of TU-Automotive. They start by looking at the connected car from both the telecoms and car industry perspectives, before moving on to a discussion of the growing importance of mobile edge computing. To conclude they question why anyone would buy a Huawei Android smartphone now that the devices are not supported by Google.
Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/automotive-edge-and-huawei-smartphones and subscribe on all podcast platforms!
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resourcessponsor supplied content
Strategies for Connecting the Edge: 2019 Heavy Reading Survey Heavy Reading White Paper & Case Study: The Most Promising TDM to IP Solution for Network Modernization Today Case Study: How Cisco Enabled EarthLink to Modernize the Network with Next-Generation Optical Platforms Solution Overview: Flexible Light Orchestration of Wavelengths - a new control plane supporting flex spectrum networks Case Study: Nsight: Transformation through Software Automation
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
October 1-2, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
October 22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
November 14, 2019, Maritim Hotel, Berlin
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Upcoming Webinars
September 26, 2019
5G Converged SDN Transport – the Key to New 5G Services
October 3, 2019
Mapping Success: 5G Evolution Reimagined
October 9, 2019
Driving 5G Profitability by Simplifying Operations
October 10, 2019
Global Influences on IoT Agile Billing Development
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
December 12, 2019
Virtualizing the Cable Architecture
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Why Are Governments Around the World Subsidizing 5G?
By Paul Zhou, FromGeek.com, for Huawei
Edge Computing, the Next Great IT Revolution
By Rajesh Gadiyar, Vice President & CTO, Network & Custom Logic Group, Intel Corp
The Benefits 5G Will Bring to Higher Education
By Peter Linder
Innovations in Home Media Terminals for the Upcoming 5G Era
By Tang Wei, Vice President, ZTE Corporation
All Partner Perspectives
SingleFAN Pro: Intelligent Full-Fiber Access, Embracing the Gigabit Era
By Cao Changyang, Huawei