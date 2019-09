The Telecoms.com Podcast: Automotive, Edge & Huawei Smartphones

Iain returns to join Scott this week and they welcome special guest Paul Myles, editor of TU-Automotive. They start by looking at the connected car from both the telecoms and car industry perspectives, before moving on to a discussion of the growing importance of mobile edge computing. To conclude they question why anyone would buy a Huawei Android smartphone now that the devices are not supported by Google.

Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/automotive-edge-and-huawei-smartphones and subscribe on all podcast platforms!