AT&T VP: Gearing up software-defined, edge-connected vehicles





MWC23 – As the connected vehicle market relies more on edge computing resources, cars can benefit from lower latency connections, avoid traffic congestion and access roadside assistance faster.

These are just a few of the capabilities AT&T is working on for connected vehicles, explains Cameron Coursey, VP of AT&T connected solutions, in the podcast.

Coursey discusses how the service provider is adding more software-defined capabilities to connected cars, and where 4G and 5G come into play for specific Internet of Things (IoT) use cases. He also touches on developments in other IoT use cases such as fleet management, asset tracking and reducing energy consumption in factories.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Background on AT&T's connected solutions division, which supports over 100 million IoT connections on AT&T's network (00:35)

Improving efficiency within the customer experience (01:15)

Comparing capabilities for connecting IoT devices on 4G and 5G networks (02:10)

New safety and communication features in the connected vehicle space (03:40)

Deploying more software-defined capabilities in connected cars (05:28)

Additional IoT use cases AT&T is working on including fleet management, asset tracking and reducing energy consumption in factories (06:31)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading