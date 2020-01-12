AT&T to support Nokia's WING for IoT

DALLAS – Nokia today announced that it has extended its agreement with AT&T to support global enterprise customers with IoT connectivity using its WING solution and IoT ecosystem. AT&T's enterprise customers will be able to connect and manage a multitude of IoT devices on their networks, leveraging Nokia WING's capabilities, including increased performance and flexibility, and lower latency.

As a managed IoT service, Nokia WING offers global connectivity for all major regions with the benefits of regulatory compliance and cost control paired with real-time device management. The collaboration with Nokia WING enables AT&T to extend its footprint and bring local capabilities to any enterprise operating globally. By offering seamless IoT services on a global level, AT&T will be able to support enterprise customers running more automated, productive, sustainable and safer businesses, while ensuring consistent quality of service.

Nokia WING has been successfully launched into the automotive and financial industries with AT&T, and the operator is now targeting additional industries including transportation, retail, agriculture, utilities, and smart cities.

As IoT networks transition to 5G and with Nokia WING also supporting 5G network slicing, AT&T will be able to partition its 5G network into multiple networks that can deliver specific capabilties to its IoT customers and support various use cases.

Robert Boyanovsky, vice president of Mobility and IoT at AT&T, said: "The work we are doing with Nokia in the IoT space helps clear away the complexity of large-scale IoT adoption globally so that our customers can unlock the potential of IoT. Teaming up with Nokia, we are able to accelerate our customers's time-to-market – and generate new service revenues."

Ricky Corker, President of Customer Operations of Nokia Americas, said: "We are proud and excited to extend our long-standing collaboration with AT&T and support its enterprise customer base with superior IoT experiences. IoT services are increasingly a requirement of any operators' digital transformation strategy and Nokia's WING global solution can support this as and when it is required through a range of connectivity options, including 5G."

