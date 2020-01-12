Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
NGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Events Archives
Asia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumSD-WAN Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
IoT

AT&T to support Nokia's WING for IoT

News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/1/2020
Comment (0)

DALLAS – Nokia today announced that it has extended its agreement with AT&T to support global enterprise customers with IoT connectivity using its WING solution and IoT ecosystem. AT&T's enterprise customers will be able to connect and manage a multitude of IoT devices on their networks, leveraging Nokia WING's capabilities, including increased performance and flexibility, and lower latency.

As a managed IoT service, Nokia WING offers global connectivity for all major regions with the benefits of regulatory compliance and cost control paired with real-time device management. The collaboration with Nokia WING enables AT&T to extend its footprint and bring local capabilities to any enterprise operating globally. By offering seamless IoT services on a global level, AT&T will be able to support enterprise customers running more automated, productive, sustainable and safer businesses, while ensuring consistent quality of service.

Nokia WING has been successfully launched into the automotive and financial industries with AT&T, and the operator is now targeting additional industries including transportation, retail, agriculture, utilities, and smart cities.

As IoT networks transition to 5G and with Nokia WING also supporting 5G network slicing, AT&T will be able to partition its 5G network into multiple networks that can deliver specific capabilties to its IoT customers and support various use cases.

Robert Boyanovsky, vice president of Mobility and IoT at AT&T, said: "The work we are doing with Nokia in the IoT space helps clear away the complexity of large-scale IoT adoption globally so that our customers can unlock the potential of IoT. Teaming up with Nokia, we are able to accelerate our customers's time-to-market – and generate new service revenues."

Ricky Corker, President of Customer Operations of Nokia Americas, said: "We are proud and excited to extend our long-standing collaboration with AT&T and support its enterprise customer base with superior IoT experiences. IoT services are increasingly a requirement of any operators' digital transformation strategy and Nokia's WING global solution can support this as and when it is required through a range of connectivity options, including 5G."

Nokia

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Webinar: The Rise of Automation and Orchestration in Service Provider Networks
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Data Center Top Tips: 10 Issues That Can't Wait
DDoS Trends Report
The Challenge of 5G Security
Building the 5G experience
Grow Your Revenues With Innovative Customer Engagements and Business Models
Nokia Experience in 5G IMPACT Brochure
Nokia WING and 5G
HOW IS RPA+AI TRANSFORMING TELECOMMUNICATIONS?
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
NGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
December 1-4, 2020, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 1, 2020 This is how AI is going to change our world
December 2, 2020 Making a Cutting-Edge Digital Transformation a Reality
December 2, 2020 How Cox Communications' Automation Adoption Drives Business Outcomes
December 3, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
December 3, 2020 Why e2e orchestration is key to win 5G enterprise business
December 7, 2020 How to Manage OTT Video QoE, Deliver Flawless Streaming Experiences and Capitalize on the Video Opportunity
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 9, 2020 A better 5G: Automated operations powered by AI
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 16, 2020 The Future of 5G
December 16, 2020 The Carriers Speak: The Future of Managed SD-WAN Services
December 17, 2020 5G Messaging Poised to Deliver Ecosystem Innovation
December 17, 2020 Case Study: Telefonica, flexiWAN and Intel Make the SD-WAN Open Source Vision a Reality for Production Telco Services
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
'5G City': Building a Sustainable City By Huawei
Digging Deeply Into DOCSIS 4.0 By Antronix
AI-Driven Assurance Is Critical for Ensuring 5G Service Quality By Yariv Waits, Product Lead Data Analytics, RADCOM
Huawei: Building Future-Oriented 4G Foundation to Maximize Network Value By Huawei
4G/5G FWA Industry Summit Reveals Continued Market Traction By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Managed Wi-Fi: The Tier 2-3 MSO story By David Strauss, Broadband Success Partners
What's next for CSPs? By Andrew Walker, Accenture
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE