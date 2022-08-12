AT&T to connect Polaris off-road vehicles in North America
News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/8/2022
Comment (0)
DALLAS – With AT&T connectivity, RIDE COMMAND+ provides riders with the ability to remotely monitor key vehicle information through the Polaris app. RIDE COMMAND+ builds on the current features of Polaris' RIDE COMMAND technology while providing the next level in connectivity, including remote vehicle location services, vehicle health monitoring and more. The RIDE COMMAND technology provides over one million miles of pre-loaded trails for ride planning, a group ride feature that lets you keep track of your crew on remote rides, GPS, and messaging features, and more.
Read the full press release here.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 12, 2022 5G Leads the Stride: An Update on Huawei Wireless Product & Solutions and 5G Business Cases
December 13, 2022 How to sell cyber security to your subscribers
December 13, 2022 Pluggable Coherent Beyond the DCI Universe
December 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable Smarter With AI, ML, Deep Learning and AutomationWebinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Meeting The Security Demands Of Post-Quantum Computing By Kerry Doyle with Chung Hyun-chul
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
Assurance and Monetization By Yariv Waits, Product Lead Data Analytics, RADCOMAll Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains CommunicationsAll Guest Perspectives