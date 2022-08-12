AT&T to connect Polaris off-road vehicles in North America

DALLAS – With AT&T connectivity, RIDE COMMAND+ provides riders with the ability to remotely monitor key vehicle information through the Polaris app. RIDE COMMAND+ builds on the current features of Polaris' RIDE COMMAND technology while providing the next level in connectivity, including remote vehicle location services, vehicle health monitoring and more. The RIDE COMMAND technology provides over one million miles of pre-loaded trails for ride planning, a group ride feature that lets you keep track of your crew on remote rides, GPS, and messaging features, and more.

