AT&T puts HBO Max into connected cars

DALLAS – AT&T, a leader in IoT and Connected Cars, is giving you and your family more value and entertainment with our new plan that bundles AT&T Unlimited In-car Wi-Fi with HBO Max. The new plan offers a combined savings of $4.99 when you bundle unlimited In-car Wi-Fi with the ad-free subscription option of HBO Max.1 Passengers can enjoy HBO Max in the car, on the go, or at home on any supported device.

HBO Max brings together new and iconic series and movies from Warner Bros., HBO, DC, Cartoon Network and Max Originals in one place for the first time, including Warner Bros. movies just 45 days after their theatrical release. Top Warner Bros. films that will be available include The Matrix Resurrections, Dune, King Richard, The Suicide Squad and Tom and Jerry.

The new connected car data plans with HBO Max are available in the U.S. across more than 20 different automotive brands. Owners and passengers will have the flexibility to select the unlimited data plan that best suits their family. Both plans also include WarnerMedia RIDE, which allows passengers to enjoy select content from top channels and streaming platforms.

In-car Wi-Fi + HBO Max + WarnerMedia RIDE – Starting at $30/month, subscribers have unlimited access to HBO Max, which includes more than 15,000 hours of iconic, award-winning programming.



– Starting at $30/month, subscribers have unlimited access to HBO Max, which includes more than 15,000 hours of iconic, award-winning programming. In-car Wi-Fi + WarnerMedia RIDE – Starting at $20/month, subscribers have unlimited access to high-speed Internet and world-class entertainment while in the car. WarnerMedia RIDE includes news and sports programming and curated content from networks and services such as Bleacher Report, Boomerang, Cartoon Network, CNN, Max Originals, TBS, TNT and more.

Customers can see eligible brands, learn more, and subscribe to these plans at myvehicle.att.com.

"Connectivity is an important part of the car purchasing decision, and we're committed to providing the best wireless experience whether vehicle owners are running an errand or entertaining the kids while on a road trip," said Joe Mosele, VP of Mobility, IoT & 5G for AT&T. "With the launch of our HBO Max bundle, we're bringing more options for our customers to select the best plan for them – all with access to AT&T In-car Wi-Fi."

WarnerMedia RIDE is available exclusively with AT&T unlimited data plans in connected cars at no additional cost across U.S domestic car brands. Passengers can download the WarnerMedia RIDE app on the App Store (iOS 11+) or Google Play (Android 9+). Access to WarnerMedia RIDE content is available in vehicles with eligible AT&T In-car Wi-Fi while compatible devices are connected to the active In-car Wi-Fi hotspot.

AT&T