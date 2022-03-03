Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
IoT

AT&T puts HBO Max into connected cars

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/3/2022
Comment (0)

DALLAS – AT&T, a leader in IoT and Connected Cars, is giving you and your family more value and entertainment with our new plan that bundles AT&T Unlimited In-car Wi-Fi with HBO Max. The new plan offers a combined savings of $4.99 when you bundle unlimited In-car Wi-Fi with the ad-free subscription option of HBO Max.1 Passengers can enjoy HBO Max in the car, on the go, or at home on any supported device.

HBO Max brings together new and iconic series and movies from Warner Bros., HBO, DC, Cartoon Network and Max Originals in one place for the first time, including Warner Bros. movies just 45 days after their theatrical release. Top Warner Bros. films that will be available include The Matrix Resurrections, Dune, King Richard, The Suicide Squad and Tom and Jerry.

The new connected car data plans with HBO Max are available in the U.S. across more than 20 different automotive brands. Owners and passengers will have the flexibility to select the unlimited data plan that best suits their family. Both plans also include WarnerMedia RIDE, which allows passengers to enjoy select content from top channels and streaming platforms.

  • In-car Wi-Fi + HBO Max + WarnerMedia RIDE – Starting at $30/month, subscribers have unlimited access to HBO Max, which includes more than 15,000 hours of iconic, award-winning programming.
  • In-car Wi-Fi + WarnerMedia RIDE – Starting at $20/month, subscribers have unlimited access to high-speed Internet and world-class entertainment while in the car. WarnerMedia RIDE includes news and sports programming and curated content from networks and services such as Bleacher Report, Boomerang, Cartoon Network, CNN, Max Originals, TBS, TNT and more.

Customers can see eligible brands, learn more, and subscribe to these plans at myvehicle.att.com.

"Connectivity is an important part of the car purchasing decision, and we're committed to providing the best wireless experience whether vehicle owners are running an errand or entertaining the kids while on a road trip," said Joe Mosele, VP of Mobility, IoT & 5G for AT&T. "With the launch of our HBO Max bundle, we're bringing more options for our customers to select the best plan for them – all with access to AT&T In-car Wi-Fi."

WarnerMedia RIDE is available exclusively with AT&T unlimited data plans in connected cars at no additional cost across U.S domestic car brands. Passengers can download the WarnerMedia RIDE app on the App Store (iOS 11+) or Google Play (Android 9+). Access to WarnerMedia RIDE content is available in vehicles with eligible AT&T In-car Wi-Fi while compatible devices are connected to the active In-car Wi-Fi hotspot.

AT&T

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: Monetize the Enterprise - 6 Ways to Capture the B2B Opportunity
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
Private 5G Networks and Testing
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Data Center Top Tips: 10 Issues That Can't Wait
DDoS Trends Report
The Challenge of 5G Security
Building the 5G experience
Grow Your Revenues With Innovative Customer Engagements and Business Models
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 8, 2022 Unlock the $3.8 Trillion 5G B2B Opportunity With Better CX in BSS
March 8, 2022 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 15, 2022 High Performance Virtual Service Routers: Towards a Cloud Native IP Edge
March 16, 2022 Better Together: Extended Detection & Response and Connected Security
March 22, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: DAA Duo: Flexing Both MAC and PHY
March 23, 2022 How CSPs Can Unlock the Power of Location Data and Capitalize on Federal Funding Initiatives
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei's Devin Duan Proposes Joint Standardization of Energy Efficiency Assessment By Huawei
Huawei Launches Next-Gen 50 Gbps E-band Solution to Scale Up 5G Deployment By Huawei
Huawei Daisy Zhu: Optimal Network Performance and Energy Efficiency for 5Gigaverse & 5Green By Huawei
Huawei Unveils Intelligent OptiX Network to Promote Green Development with Technological Innovation By Huawei
ZTE Next-gen Cloud AI Home Security Camera Pro awarded Best Connected Consumer Device at GLOMO Awards 2022 By ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE