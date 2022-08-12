AT&T NumberSync® for Connected Car in select BMWs
DALLAS – Have you ever left your home without your smartphone and had to go back to get it? That won't be the case anymore for owners of the BMW i4, iX, and select 2023 BMW vehicles equipped with BMW Personal eSIM.
The new AT&T NumberSync for Connected Car plan turns these select BMW models into smartphones on wheels. The plan syncs the BMW owner's smartphone number with their car to use mobile data and make and receive unlimited hands-free calls on the go in the U.S. – even if their smartphone isn't with them.
