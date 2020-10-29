AT&T IoT exec Chris Penrose legs it to FogHorn

Chris Penrose, an AT&T executive who has represented the company's IoT business for years at various industry trade shows and events, has left the company.

FogHorn, which produces software for edge computing and IoT solutions, announced Penrose would join the company as its chief operating officer.

AT&T confirmed to Light Reading that Sarita Rao, a longtime AT&T executive who recently held the title of SVP of marketing for AT&T Business, would take over Penrose's responsibilities.

"We have appreciated Chris Penrose's tireless commitment to our customers, teams and business, and we wish him the best in his next chapter," AT&T said in a statement.

Penrose is one of several AT&T employees heading for the exits these days. As Light Reading recently reported, AT&T reduced its workforce by nearly 4%, or 9,000 jobs, between June and September.

AT&T's management kicked off a $6 billion cost-cutting program in April.

Penrose's departure also comes amid significant changes amid AT&T's upper ranks. Following the departure of John Donovan, AT&T's longtime networking chief, Jeff McElfresh took over the operation of AT&T's communication business while John Stankey eventually replaced Randall Stephenson as the chief executive of the company.

Penrose headed up AT&T's IoT business following the departure of Glenn Lurie, who focused on AT&T's connected car and smart cities markets. Lurie took on the role of CEO of Synchronoss Technologies until recently, when he abruptly left the company under misconduct allegations.

Related posts:



— Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano