Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Ecosystem
Events Archives
5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
IoT

AT&T IoT exec Chris Penrose legs it to FogHorn

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 10/29/2020
Comment (0)

Chris Penrose, an AT&T executive who has represented the company's IoT business for years at various industry trade shows and events, has left the company.

FogHorn, which produces software for edge computing and IoT solutions, announced Penrose would join the company as its chief operating officer.

AT&T confirmed to Light Reading that Sarita Rao, a longtime AT&T executive who recently held the title of SVP of marketing for AT&T Business, would take over Penrose's responsibilities.

"We have appreciated Chris Penrose's tireless commitment to our customers, teams and business, and we wish him the best in his next chapter," AT&T said in a statement.

Penrose is one of several AT&T employees heading for the exits these days. As Light Reading recently reported, AT&T reduced its workforce by nearly 4%, or 9,000 jobs, between June and September.

AT&T's management kicked off a $6 billion cost-cutting program in April.

Penrose's departure also comes amid significant changes amid AT&T's upper ranks. Following the departure of John Donovan, AT&T's longtime networking chief, Jeff McElfresh took over the operation of AT&T's communication business while John Stankey eventually replaced Randall Stephenson as the chief executive of the company.

Penrose headed up AT&T's IoT business following the departure of Glenn Lurie, who focused on AT&T's connected car and smart cities markets. Lurie took on the role of CEO of Synchronoss Technologies until recently, when he abruptly left the company under misconduct allegations.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Webinar: The Rise of Automation and Orchestration in Service Provider Networks
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Data Center Top Tips: 10 Issues That Can't Wait
DDoS Trends Report
The Challenge of 5G Security
Building the 5G experience
Grow Your Revenues With Innovative Customer Engagements and Business Models
Nokia Experience in 5G IMPACT Brochure
Nokia WING and 5G
HOW IS RPA+AI TRANSFORMING TELECOMMUNICATIONS?
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23-24, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 4, 2020 Why Industry 4.0 Needs an Intelligent Edge
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 10, 2020 2020 Open RAN Operator Survey: Measuring Progress and Looking Ahead to Open RAN at Scale
November 11, 2020 The Enterprise Edge: Extending the Cloud Everywhere
November 11, 2020 Network Disaggregation at the Edge With the Open SD-Edge Platform
November 11, 2020 5G for growth: How 5G will accelerate innovation across industries
November 12, 2020 Designing a better 5G
November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
November 16, 2020 How to Build a Cloud-Native CDN and Bring Scalability to the Edge
November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
November 17, 2020 Efficient Path and Slice Management with Automation
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Why Containerized Probes Are Needed for In-Depth Subscriber Analytics and Advanced Troubleshooting for 5G By Michal Fridman, VP Marketing and Business Development, Radcom
Building Safe, Productive Workspaces in the Office and at Home By Leonard Callejo, Director, Online Marketing, Cisco Webex.com
Huawei Launches All-Scenario Intelligent Connectivity Solutions By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Intelligent Experiences Unlock New Value By Huawei
What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE