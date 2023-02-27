AT&T chosen as connectivity provider for Lucid Motors EVs

DALLAS – AT&T connectivity enables Lucid to offer a wide array of services and features, making its vehicles more enjoyable, convenient, and capable for customers. These include telematics, diagnostics, streaming audio, and intelligent navigation that can help route vehicles to maximize driving range and minimize charging stops. Lucid Air was engineered from the start with the capability to get better over time, with over-the-air software updates. These solutions are helping reshape the automotive industry landscape.

The relationship with Lucid is one of 60 automotive brands that AT&T connects. This partnership shows AT&T's continued leadership in the connected car space. With 95% of cars expected to be connected by 2030, we're looking forward to driving transportation to the next level.

Read the full press release here.

