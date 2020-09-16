Adtran throws in with the LoRA Alliance

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – ADTRAN, a leading provider of innovative business and residential connectivity solutions, announced today it has joined the LoRa Alliance as a Contributor Member. ADTRAN will lend its expertise in creating reliable, high-density networks to the LoRaWAN ecosystem as it works to develop technical standards for IoT connectivity and solutions.

The LoRa Alliance develops and promotes LoRaWAN technology to enable sustainable IoT, maximize efficiency, improve quality of life and protect the planet’s resources. The LoRaWAN ecosystem is creating specifications to help standardize Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWANs). This organization is committed to enabling large scale deployments of LPWANs through the development and promotion of the LoRaWAN open standard and has created LoRaWAN certification and compliance programs to ensure interoperability across its ecosystem of service providers and vendors.

