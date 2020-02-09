Adtran enables IoT market to scale for network operators

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. Adtran, Inc., – (NASDAQ: ADTN), a leading provider of innovative business and residential connectivity solutions, today announced at its 2020 Virtual CONNECT Press & Analyst Event that it is leveraging its expertise in carrier-grade broadband access network reliability to address specific Internet of Things (IoT) scale challenges. Adtran will offer cost-effective solutions that enable service providers, cloud providers and IoT sensor providers to better support the millions of IoT sensors connecting to the access network, diversify their customer base and generate new revenue opportunities.

According to the Mordor Intelligence IoT Market Forecast, the global IoT market is expected to reach a value of $1.2561 trillion by 2025 at a CAGR of 10.53% during the period of 2020-2025. IoT technology is growing in adoption, primarily because it can address a large variety of vertical applications, from smart cities, homes, buildings and manufacturing to more intelligent monitoring in agriculture, energy and healthcare. By expanding into the IoT market, Adtran is better supporting its current customers' existing IoT initiatives, as well as offering new pathways for these service providers to expand their portfolio of service offerings and IoT applications.

Adtran s first portfolio of IoT solutions will feature indoor and outdoor gateways with support for LoRaWAN specifications for Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWANs). LoRaWAN is standardized by the LoRa Alliance and provides a reliable, widely adopted radio frequency technology and a growing ecosystem of diverse sensors and smart devices.

"Adtran has a proven history and expertise in providing broadband access to millions of business and residential customers, and we've participated in the IoT market through our Wi-Fi access points and home Wi-Fi management solutions," said Keith Atwell, Head of Global Business Development at Adtran. "Now, we're sharpening our focus on developing specific technology to help service providers better manage the massive IoT deployments that have already begun to strain the network and spin up new opportunities to win new customers."

