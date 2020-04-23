Adtran and Plume forge smart home connection

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. and PALO ALTO, Calif. – ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions, and Smart Home Services pioneer Plume, today announced a new collaboration designed to improve, personalize and secure the home network and streamline connectivity within the rapidly developing Smart Home market.

As a result, service providers will have the ideal mechanism to monetize Smart Home Services while significantly elevating the in-home subscriber experience. Plume's full suite of consumer and ISP services combined with ADTRAN's global scale and broad portfolio of broadband gateways, ONTs and cloud management tools will enable service providers to deliver exciting new Smart Home Services, such as Plume Adaptive WiFi, advanced parental controls, AI Security and Wi-Fi motion detection Plume Motion, to mention a few.

As part of the collaboration, ADTRAN will integrate Plume's Customer Experience Management Platform via its Mosaic Subscriber Suite, offering ISPs a comprehensive single pane view of their access and smart home network. OpenSync, a key component in delivering Plume's services, provides an open-source interface between ADTRAN's Mosaic and the customer CPE, permitting cloud-based applications to access data and management control of the CPE. OpenSync serves as a true differentiator due to its open approach that delivers a path to accelerated deployment of services without reliance on CPE silicon or integration partners.

Read the full announcement here.

