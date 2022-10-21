22% of US internet households use wearables for safety purposes

DALLAS – New research from Parks Associates reveals that the top use cases for wearables involve health and activity tracking, while 22% of US internet households (25 million households) using their wearables for safety reasons. The international research firm's study Smart Watches and Wearables Market Assessment reveals adoption of smart watches increased from 16% of US internet households in 2020 to 29% in 2021.

The adoption of wearables leads the connected health category, with smart watches the number one most adopted connected health product overall. Smart watch owners are a particular enthusiastic core of the connected health market, owning a variety of other smart health products such as exercise equipment, weight scales, and smart thermometers. Parks Associates research finds smart watch owners in particular are likely to own and use other connected health products, with these consumers reporting owning an average of nearly seven devices.

Parks Associates' Smart Product Market Assessments provide a comprehensive and deep analysis of a single smart product market. This analysis includes consumer data for each product, including trending data across years and deep-dive questions on product usage, pain points, and preferences.

