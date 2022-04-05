Infinera ICE6 tech delivers 800G transmission across GlobalConnect network

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today the successful delivery of 800G optical transmission with Infinera’s ICE6 technology across GlobalConnect Carrier’s live international long-haul network using GlobalConnect’s existing third-party line system. This achievement marks a significant milestone for GlobalConnect, laying the foundation for modernizing its northern Europe-wide network, which offers a full suite of carrier services with more than 100,000 kilometers (km) of fiber and 3,300 access nodes.

Leveraging Infinera’s ICE6 optical engine technology on the GX Series Compact Modular Platform, GlobalConnect achieved error-free transmission at 800G over 770 km on its international backbone between Stockholm and Malmö. This technology achievement reinforces how network operators that embrace open optical networking concepts, like GlobalConnect, can leverage best-in-class technology such as Infinera’s ICE6 to significantly expand the capacity of their existing optical infrastructures and drive down the cost per bit of delivering high-speed services.

In addition to this multi-vendor open optical achievement on GlobalConnect’s international network, the company also leveraged ICE6 over its Swedish national backbone network, built using Infinera’s XTM Series metro and regional packet optical platform.

