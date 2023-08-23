Industry Innovations Drive Metro and Long-Haul Network Performance

Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC NetworkCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register

Industry Innovations Drive Metro and Long-Haul Network Performance

Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes

After several years during which high speed coherent network deployments have been shifting from 100G/200G to 400G links using the C-band we are now seeing a significant move towards higher speeds and more use of multiband solutions. Multiple communications service providers (CSPs) in leading markets have successfully upgraded core network links using first-generation 800G coherent solutions and more will upgrade as a second generation of 800G coherent solutions that are pushing the reach for 800G coherent interfaces to over 2,000 km become available. At the same time multiple carriers are deploying multiband solutions, doubling fiber capacity by using both the C-band and L-band. In parallel, several companies have introduced solutions that increase the width of the C-band and L-band, increasing capacity of each band by up to 50%.

The widespread deployment of 400G connections for metro and long-haul networks was enabled by a second generation of 400G coherent network systems supporting distances of significantly more than 2,000km by increasing the baud rate up to 90 Gbaud. Increasing the baud rate from the 60Gbaud supported by first generation 400G systems allows the use of lower-order modulation, replacing 64QAM by 16QAM or QPSK, which increases the reach achievable for a given data rate and fiber infrastructure. In the same way third generation 400G systems will support ultra-long haul networks by increasing the baud rate further.

The first generation of 800G coherent network systems support 90 Gbaud and some carriers have used these systems to upgrade metro and some longer distance links to 800G. The industry is now introducing second-generation 800G coherent network systems supporting 120-140 Gbaud that also enable 1.2T connections. These systems will support 800G connections of over 2,000 km, and ultra long-haul 400G connections of 5,000km or more. These second generation 800G systems consume less power and will be widely used by CSPs to upgrade metro and longer distance links within their core networks.

A further generation of coherent network systems is in development that will increase the baud rate to more than 190 Gbaud, enabling single wavelength 1.6Tbps transmission and ultra-long-haul 800G connections. These innovations do not increase the fiber capacity but will offer some important optimizations by reducing the number of wavelengths and optical components necessary for a given bandwidth and reach.

CSPs looking to increase the fiber capacity without adding additional fibers also have the option of using solutions that support wider frequency bands or multiband configurations. We have seen some significant innovations in these two approaches. Most coherent network deployments have used the 4-THz C-band (1530nm-1565nm). An increase in capacity of up to 50% be achieved by using a wider band (4.8THz extended C-band or 6THz Super C-band). These wider bands are achieved by extending the wavelengths covered by a band into the adjacent band and are made possible by enhanced amplifier design.

A 100% increase in fiber capacity over the C-band can be achieved by also using the L band (1565nm-1625nm). Initial deployments of this C+L configuration duplicated hardware with separate C-band and L-band implementations working together. The L-band can also be extended to 6THz (Super L-band). A second generation of multiband capable systems that implement combined C+L are available that offer an optimized multiband solution, accelerating the deployment of C+L and offering a practical approach for adding further capacity in the future by also using the S-band (C+L+S).

As the rollout of 400G coherent network connections continues, we are seeing an increasing number of CSPs upgrading links in their core networks to 800G, and looking at further upgrades to 1.2T and 1.6T. The latest industry innovations, including combined C+ L and wider bands, are making these network upgrades more attractive and driving up metro and long-distance network performance.

— Simon Stanley, Analyst at Large, Heavy Reading

This blog is sponsored by Huawei

More Blogs from Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
Bringing network automation to Tier 2/3 operators

Key findings from Heavy Reading's network automation survey focused on Tier 2/3 CSPs underscore the value of public cloud-delivered automation.

Operator survey: RAN test methods must become more collaborative

Heavy Reading's 2023 5G Network Analytics and Automation Operator Survey results indicate that RAN testing will ensure the performance of new features but must start including collaborative methods to support knowledge growth, innovation and interop.

Operator survey: 5G services require network automation

Heavy Reading's 2023 5G Network Analytics and Automation Operator Survey results indicate that service diversity and the 5G disaggregated cloud native infrastructure will mandate automation across the network.

Operator survey: Analytics and assurance critical for 5G security

Heavy Reading's 2023 5G Network Analytics and Automation Operator Survey results indicate that operators must incorporate AI/ML-driven security anomaly detection within analytics and assurance solutions to ensure secure, automated end-to-end protection for their networks.

More
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Empowering Edge Analytics: The Silicom Marbella Platform and Intel® Flex 140 Card Drive Business Success By Silicom
5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC Network
October 17, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
October 18, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 24, 2023 Reimagine IPoDWDM with Converged Optical Routing Architecture
August 30, 2023 The Future of Network Automation for Tier 2/3 Service Providers
August 30, 2023 The Future of Service Assurance for Telecommunications Operators
September 6, 2023 Timing is everything in 5G: Distributing synchronization across any IP network with overlay sync
September 6, 2023 5G Service Assurance, an almost super-human challenge without applying next-generation automation techniques
September 7, 2023 Leveraging Location Intelligence for Sustainable Operations in Telecommunications
September 11, 2023 How to supercharge operations with intelligent inventory & assurance
September 12, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 1
September 13, 2023 Test Automation - A Key to Telco Cloud Adoption
September 13, 2023 How Service Providers Will Win Markets Now—and in the Future
September 14, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Ramping Up for DOCSIS 4.0
September 14, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 2
September 19, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 1
September 20, 2023 Powering SD-WAN and SASE with next-gen DPI for fast-performing SDx services
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE