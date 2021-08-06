Sign In Register
Indoor distributed Massive MIMO brings high-speed access to Vanke Mall in Anhui

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/8/2021
Comment (0)

Recently, China Telecom Anhui furthered its progress on the provisioning of high-speed mobile services with Huawei's indoor distributed Massive MIMO solution in Vanke Mall in China's eastern Anhui province. The average single-user rate exceeded 1.2 Gbps, more than 30% higher than that of conventional indoor networks. This high level of performance will guarantee premium 5G service experience for the mall's patrons.

The Vanke Mall is a 140,000 square meters' complex that incorporates multiple office buildings, hotels, residential high-rises, and upscale shopping centers. With a wide open indoor space, the complex gathers a tremendous number of mobile users, burdening the networks with high traffic loads. Diverse value-added services are also provided, including V-home membership, facial recognition, smart parking, and smart shopping. These services will help explore the potential of 5G's capability to create high-quality immersive and differentiated experiences.

To fulfill these service requirements, China Telecom Anhui deployed Huawei's 5G indoor digital product LampSite. Using indoor distributed Massive MIMO and a 100 MHz bandwidth on the 3.5 GHz band, the LampSite network is able to provide a downlink throughput of up to 2.7 Gbps. Developed by Huawei, indoor distributed Massive MIMO innovates on Massive MIMO technology to coordinate digital headends, thus turning interference into enhanced signals. As a result, the network capacity will be scalable in response to changes in indoor service demand.

Indoor distributed Massive MIMO is a major breakthrough in indoor 5G technology and is the optimal solution to increase capacity and experience for users in the medium- and high-value scenarios. China Telecom Anhui will continue to work with Huawei to innovate and deploy network solutions oriented to various 5GtoB cases, including large shopping malls, venues, transport hubs, smart manufacturing, and smart healthcare.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

