Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

India's C-DOT to develop disaggregated 5G open RAN with startups

News Analysis

India's state-owned Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) has signed a consortium agreement with several domestic telecom vendors, including Lekha Wireless Solutions, Sooktha Consulting, Signaltron Systems, and Resonous Technologies, to jointly develop a disaggregated 5G radio access network (RAN) offering.

All the parties will collaborate to develop an O-RAN compliant disaggregated 5G RAN solution for FR1 (low-frequency) and FR2 (high-frequency) bands for public and private 5G networks. C-DOT will provide the required funds as well as infrastructure for testing, interoperability, field trials and a proof of concept.

C-DOT is part of the Indian government's plans to become self-reliant in telecom. (Source: Finn Hackshaw on Unsplash)
C-DOT is part of the Indian government's plans to become self-reliant in telecom.
(Source: Finn Hackshaw on Unsplash)

This is the second such initiative under the C-DOT Collaborative Research Program 2022 initiative, launched last year to promote the development of indigenous products and solutions. It follows an agreement signed between C-DoT, VVDN Technologies and WiSig Networks to develop 5G Open RAN.

This is the latest in a series of efforts by the Indian government to boost the local telecom industry. C-DOT is a crucial part of the country's vision to become Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) in telecom. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) now allows Indian telecom startups to test and trial their solution in government-owned labs, including C-DoT, to address the major gap in testing solutions.

Any takers?

C-DOT is also part of a consortium led by Tata Group, which will be deploying an indigenously developed 4G stack for the government-owned BSNL. It also recently signed an MoU with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to "explore the potential of emerging technologies."

Although Indian telecom vendors are trying to develop a disaggregated 5G RAN offering, Indian telcos have so far ignored open RAN. India is a target market for most open RAN vendors but service providers are yet to announce a significant deal. According to media reports, Mavenir has signed a 5G open RAN deal with India's Airtel.

Missing among the signatories is Radisys Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jio Platforms, which is in the process of developing its own 5G open RAN system. It was in the news recently for acquiring Airspan's Mimosa Networks for $60 million. Possibly, the government could look to enhance engagement with private companies, like Radisys, that can further guide domestic startups in developing new products and services.

Related posts:

— Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor, special to Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
Vuma and Huawei team up to launch industry first 50G PON technology in South Africa By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 10, 2023 How Vodafone Business Used Data to Provide Even Better Customer Experience
August 17, 2023 Helping CSPs to accelerate mobile private network deployments with a powerful partners ecosystem
August 17, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Tackling the Digital Divide
August 24, 2023 5G: Reimagine IPoDWDM with Converged Optical Routing Architecture
August 30, 2023 The Future of Network Automation for Tier 2/3 Service Providers
August 30, 2023 The Future of Service Assurance for Telecommunications Operators
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE