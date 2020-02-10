Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Big 5G EventCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights Awards
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

India’s Airtel puts $13M in Security Intelligence Center

News Analysis Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor 10/2/2020
Comment (0)

India's second-largest service provider, Bharti Airtel, has launched the Security Intelligence Center in the National Capital Region with an investment of INR1000 million ($13 million).

The company also launched Airtel Secure, a suite of cybersecurity solutions for enterprise customers.

All locked up: The global pandemic has meant more of us working from home - and more cybercrime. (Source: Ira Mint on Unsplash)
All locked up: The global pandemic has meant more of us working from home – and more cybercrime.
(Source: Ira Mint on Unsplash)

Airtel has partnered with several vendors, including Cisco, Radware, VMware and Forcepoint. Airtel Secure is already available to more than a million customers, according to a press release issued by the company.

Because most are still working from home, the past few months have seen an unprecedented number of cyberattacks.

“Malicious elements know that several companies in order to quickly enable work-from-home enabled access into various applications, data centers, maybe not the way they would have ideally done in the normal circumstances," said Harmeen Mehta, chief information officer at Bharti Airtel, at a recent industry event.

"The phishing attacks across the country have gone up by 500-600% and so have DDoS attacks as well.”

Ex machina
India, the second largest internet market, ranks fifth when it comes to cyberattacks.

The Security Intelligence Center will use Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) tools to mitigate potential security risks. It will also offer tracking services to enterprises of all sizes.

Want to know more about security? Check out our dedicated security channel here on
Light Reading.

The collaboration with Radware includes an exclusive scrubbing center for data in the country. This will be hosted in Airtel's datacenter arm Nxtra's infrastructure in Chennai.

Between them, Airtel and Cisco will bring security solutions for networks, endpoints, applications and cloud, to the market.

The enterprise market is becoming increasingly important for telcos in the wake of rapid digitization because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airtel recently tied up with Verizon to offer its Blue Jeans video conferencing services. Earlier in 2020, the service provider also tied up with Google Cloud.

The enterprise segment is also the focus of arch-rival Reliance Jio, which has collaborated with Microsoft Azure to address the demands of business customers.

Related posts:

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
October 19-21, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 6, 2020 Cable Next-Gen Symposium Day One
October 7, 2020 Edge Computing in Telco Networks: Gaining the Competitive Edge
October 8, 2020 Cable Next-Gen Symposium Day Two
October 8, 2020 5G Core Security: Assessing Commercial Readiness
October 12, 2020 The 5G Platform – Using the Value Plane to Bridge Business and Network Empowering Next-Generation Monetization
October 13, 2020 The state of SRv6
October 13, 2020 Develop a Strategy to Become an Enterprise Edge Expert
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 20, 2020 After the Cloud Rush: How Service Providers Are Filling the Security Gaps
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security assurance is essential in a 5G world By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
'Five Uninterrupted Support' for Remote Network Assurance By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE