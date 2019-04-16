& cplSiteName &

IBM Q1 2019 Revenue $18.2B Down 4.7%, but Cloud Revenue Up 10% in 12 Months

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
4/16/2019
50%
50%

Highlights

First Quarter:

  • GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $1.78
  • Operating (non-GAAP) EPS of $2.25
  • Revenue of $18.2 billion, down 4.7 percent (down 0.9 percent adjusting for currency)
  • Cloud revenue growth accelerated in the quarter; now $19.5 billion over the last 12 months, up 10 percent (up 12 percent adjusting for currency)
  • As-a-service annual exit run rate for cloud revenue of $11.7 billion, up 10 percent year to year (up 15 percent adjusting for currency)
  • Gross profit margin: GAAP, up 100 basis points; Operating (non-GAAP), up 90 basis points
    –  GBS gross profit margin up 280 basis points; GTS up 110 basis points
  • Pre-tax income margin: GAAP, up 440 basis points; Operating (non-GAAP), up 320 basis points
  • Maintains full-year EPS and free cash flow expectations

ARMONK, N.Y., April 16, 2019 … IBM today announced first-quarter results.

"In the first quarter, our cloud revenue growth accelerated, and we again grew in key, high-value areas in Cloud and Cognitive Software and in consulting," said Ginni Rometty, IBM chairman, president and chief executive officer.  "IBM's investments in innovative technologies coupled with our industry expertise and our commitment to trust and security position us well to help clients move to chapter two of their digital reinvention."

"Our results reflect the fundamental changes we have made to our business, allowing us to generate greater operating leverage.  In the first quarter, we significantly expanded profit margins, led by our services businesses," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer.  "Our focus on prioritizing our investments in the emerging high-value segments of our industry has enabled us to drive higher profitability and strong cash generation."

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

In the first quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $4.8 billion, or $2.3 billion, excluding Global Financing receivables.  IBM's free cash flow was $1.7 billion.  IBM returned $2.3 billion to shareholders through $1.4 billion in dividends and $0.9 billion in gross share repurchases.  At the end of March 2019, IBM had $2.4 billion remaining in the current share repurchase authorization.

IBM ended the first quarter with $18.1 billion of cash on hand.  Debt totaled $50.0 billion, including Global Financing debt of $29.5 billion.  The balance sheet remains strong and is well positioned for the long term.

Segment Results for First Quarter

  • Cloud & Cognitive Software (includes cloud and data platforms, cognitive applications and transaction processing platforms)_ – revenues of $5.0 billion, down 2 percent (up 2 percent adjusting for currency), led by cognitive applications, up 2 percent (up 4 percent adjusting for currency), and by cloud and data platforms, down 2 percent (up 2 percent adjusting for currency).
  • Global Business Services (includes consulting, application management and global process services)_ –revenues of $4.1 billion, flat year to year (up 4 percent adjusting for currency), with growth in consulting and global process services.  Gross profit margin increased 280 basis points.
  • Global Technology Services (includes infrastructure and cloud services and technology support services)_ – revenues of $6.9 billion, down 7 percent (down 3 percent adjusting for currency), with growth in hybrid cloud revenue.  Gross profit margin increased 110 basis points.
  • Systems (includes systems hardware and operating systems software)_ – revenues of $1.3 billion, down 11 percent (down 9 percent adjusting for currency), with growth in Power, offset by the impact of the IBM Z product cycle dynamics and weakness in Storage.
  • Global Financing (includes financing and used equipment sales)_ – revenues of $406 million, flat year to year (up 4 percent adjusting for currency).

Full-Year 2019 Expectations

The company continues to expect GAAP diluted earnings per share of at least $12.45, and operating (non-GAAP) diluted earnings per share of at least $13.90.  Operating (non-GAAP) diluted earnings per share exclude $1.45 per share of charges for: amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related charges, including pre-closing charges, such as financing costs, associated with the Red Hat acquisition; retirement-related charges; and tax reform enactment impacts.

IBM continues to expect free cash flow of approximately $12 billion, with a realization rate of approximately 100 percent of GAAP Net Income.

IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 2-22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
June 20, 2019
Adopting Cloud Computing
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Building E2E IP Networks for the 5G & Cloud Era
By Gao Ji, President, Huawei Router & Carrier Ethernet Product Line
A Roadmap for Operators in the 5G & Cloud Era
By Kevin Hu, President, Huawei Network Product Line
Huawei Introduces Autonomous Driving Core Network
By David Fang, Chief NFV Marketing Expert & Solution Director, Huawei Cloud Core Network
Huawei Shows 5G in Action at MWC
By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Slideshow: NAB 2019
More Slideshows
Infographics