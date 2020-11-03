Sign In Register
Hudson Valley Wireless uses Mavenir's cloud-native LTE packet core

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/11/2020
RICHARDSON, Texas – Hudson Valley Wireless ("HVW") has selected and deployed Mavenir's cloud-native LTE vEPC to support their recent project. HVW has formed official Public-Private Partnerships (P3) with local governments and works with State and Federal government to secure grant funding and deploy network in unserved and underserved communities.

"We selected Mavenir as a Trusted Provider to ensure that we would have a seamless path to 5G Core while decreasing total cost of ownership," said Jason Guzzo, General Manager, HVW.

"Mavenir's cloud-native virtualized packet core solution is uniquely positioned to address the needs of service providers like Hudson Valley Wireless. The same solution gracefully scales to handle millions of subscribers and 100s of Gbps of data," said Ashok Khuntia, EVP and GM, Packet Computing at Mavenir. "Designed from the ground up for cloud-native environments, it provides a low cost of ownership."

HVW currently provides fixed wireless internet access covering over 3,500 square miles. The network passes over 200,000 homes, 8,500 businesses and 450 Anchor Institutions.

Mavenir's vEPC with MME, SAEGW and HSS is now in commercial deployment enabling HVW to increase adoption. Features include:

  • Reduces infrastructure deployment cost with a microservice-based modular architecture, allowing throughput, transaction, and session capacity to be added independently
  • Optimizes resource usage and increases business agility through on-demand scalability
  • Provides granular scalability across various functions, preventing overprovisioning and allowing operators to grow at market speed
  • Leverages horizontal and vertical scaling options to support traffic handling capability for any event
  • Provides a flexible NFV and SDN-based framework that delivers control plane and user plane separation
  • Supports low-latency use cases by placing the user plane at the network edge
  • Enables rich application integration using built-in data correlation and streaming capabilities
  • Runs in private cloud, i.e. data centers hosted by HVW today, and is fully capable of being implemented on public cloud

Mavenir

