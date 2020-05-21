Sign In Register
Huawei

Huawei's intelligent IP network solution passes the EANTC test

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/21/2020
Comment (0)

Huawei's intelligent IP network solution recently passed strict tests conducted by European Advanced Networking Test Center (EANTC), verifying the commercial readiness of the solution's key technologies and fully developed capabilities for the all-service intelligent era.

The solution is designed specifically to help customers build IP networks with intelligent ultra-broadband, connections, and O&M. It leverages NetEngine routers build E2E 400GE intelligent ultra-broadband IP networks and uses hard network slicing to guarantee and flexibly allocate the bandwidth for key services. With the industry-leading SRv6 technology, this solution provides intelligent connections, enabling fast provisioning of services (such as enterprise cloudification) and committed latency of key services. The combined use of iMaster network cloud engine (NCE) — the industry's first platform with integrated management, control, and analysis — and technologies such as iFIT helps support automated and intelligent O&M throughout the entire lifecycle. The EANTC tests verified key technologies in Huawei's intelligent IP network solution.

Intelligent Ultra-Broadband: E2E 400GE to Build Ultra-Broadband Networks and Network Slicing to Implement Flexible Bandwidth Allocation
The EANTC tests verified the ultra-high capacity, ultra-low power consumption, and all-scenario access capabilities of NetEngine 8000 series routers. Equipped with 400GE interfaces, these routers offer forward frames of various lengths at 100% line-rate with zero packet loss. In addition, the board power consumption is merely 0.28 W/Gbit. The tests also verified the industry's only 80 km 50GE QSPF28 and 100GE QSPF28 optical modules and 40 km single-fiber bidirectional 50GE optical modules for commercial use, covering all-scenario access.

Furthermore, the tests verified the bandwidth guarantee capabilities of hard network slicing. The bandwidth resources of different network slices are isolated throughout the entire lifecycle, and the bandwidth of services carried in each network slice can be 100% guaranteed. Meeting the high-precision time synchronization requirements posed by 5G networks, as verified in the tests, Huawei devices deliver industry-leading time synchronization performance. The devices demonstrated a maximum synchronization error rate of only 12 ns, which is significantly less than the G.8273.2-defined standard of 30 ns for Class C clocks.

Intelligent Connections: SRv6-Empowered Intelligent Traffic Steering and Committed Latency
Leveraging the industry-leading SRv6 technology, Huawei's intelligent IP network solution can intelligently select the optimal path and adjust it in real time based on service intent and network congestion status to continuously provide the optimal connection experience. The tests verified that Huawei's intelligent IP network solution uses SRv6+iMaster NCE to implement intelligent traffic steering based on various conditions, such as bandwidth, link cost, and latency. If the link quality deteriorates, SRv6+iMaster NCE implements route re-selection to achieve on-demand latency guarantee, with zero packet loss during path switching. The tests also verified the smooth evolution from MPLS to SRv6, meaning that VPWS and L3VPN services carried by MPLS can be seamlessly switched to SRv6-based EVPN services.

Intelligent O&M: Full-Lifecycle Intelligent O&M, Moving Towards Autonomous Driving Networks
Huawei iMaster NCE, an intelligent management platform, uses iFIT to deliver real-time visualization of service quality and minute-level fault locating. The tests verified that the combined use of iMaster NCE and iFIT performs hop-by-hop detection on packet loss and latency of each service on the E2E path and displays SLAs, such as service latency and packet loss rate, in real time. This combination ensures accurate fault location if network faults occur or service performance deteriorates, supports fast service recovery, and builds a highly reliable autonomous driving IP network.

Carsten Rossenhoevel, Managing Director of EANTC, said, " Our rigorous, independent tests confirm that Huawei's intelligent IP network solution supports a wide range of advanced, cutting-edge transport technologies and is functionally ready to serve both service provider and enterprise markets well. Throughout all evaluated aspects of functionality, performance, scalability, high availability, and manageability, Huawei demonstrated the strength of the solution to EANTC. Huawei has displayed industry-leading capabilities in providing more intelligent network experience in more complex scenarios and simplified service provisioning and network O&M through iMaster NCE."

Huawei's intelligent IP network solution was successfully validated in EANTC’s tests, showcasing Huawei's industry-leading capabilities in IP network products and solutions for the all-service intelligent era. Huawei will continue to build networks that feature intelligent ultra-broadband, connections, and O&M, helping carriers around the globe build intelligent IP networks and supporting customers' business success.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

