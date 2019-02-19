The Telecoms.com Podcast: Huawei, 6G & Smartphones

It wouldn't be a 2019 Telecoms.com podcast without a fair bit of chat about Huawei, so the guys look to get it out of the way first this week. Then, just for a laugh, they decide to have a go at 6G even though 5G hasn't even got going yet, and we'll let you determine whether or not that was a good idea. With MWC nearly upon us, they conclude with a look at the smartphone market and wonder if it will ever surprise us again.

Download the audio on Soundcloud here and subscribe on iTunes here.