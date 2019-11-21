|
Huawei: The Goal for Telecom Companies Should Be to Connect Communities
11/21/2019
Since being put on the Entity List by US Government on May 16, Huawei has been the subject of concern and mixed messages in terms of how it will address issues relating the supply chain and public trust. Recently, the US suppliers were given two different extensions that allowed them to continue to sell products and services to Huawei. How is Huawei reacting to this series of political incidents? What effect does Huawei think that this Entity List will have on the global communications industry? And what's Huawei's Plan B in response to it?
In this interview, Joy Tan, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs at Huawei, spoke to Light Reading's Phil Harvey, giving an update on Huawei's global business, addressing concerns over supply chains, as well as providing views on how to address cybersecurity issues relating to of operators' networks.
