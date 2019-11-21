& cplSiteName &
Video

Huawei: The Goal for Telecom Companies Should Be to Connect Communities

11/21/2019
Since being put on the Entity List by US Government on May 16, Huawei has been the subject of concern and mixed messages in terms of how it will address issues relating the supply chain and public trust. Recently, the US suppliers were given two different extensions that allowed them to continue to sell products and services to Huawei. How is Huawei reacting to this series of political incidents? What effect does Huawei think that this Entity List will have on the global communications industry? And what's Huawei's Plan B in response to it?

In this interview, Joy Tan, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs at Huawei, spoke to Light Reading's Phil Harvey, giving an update on Huawei's global business, addressing concerns over supply chains, as well as providing views on how to address cybersecurity issues relating to of operators' networks.

Related Stories
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
How China's 5G Launch Will Gear Up the Global 5G Industry
By Daisy Zhu, Head of Marketing Operations, Huawei Wireless Network
5G Business Case Revisited
By Hayim Porat, CTO, ECI
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
France's Bike Fest Demands Tour de Force From Orange
More Slideshows