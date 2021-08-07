Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register

Huawei RuralStar Pro Solution Wins the GSMA GLOMO 'Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets'

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/8/2021
Comment (0)

BARCELONA – At the 2021 Mobile World Congress (MWC 2021) in Barcelona, the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) announced the winners of the 2021 Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards. Huawei RuralStar Pro solution took home the "Best Mobile Innovation in Emerging Markets", confirming that Huawei's contribution to the digital lives of those in emerging markets is highly recognized by the industry.

Huawei Wins the GSMA GLOMO "Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets"

Huawei has developed a series of innovative mobile communication solutions for Cremote regions to address the low infrastructure level, the lack of stable energy supply and transmission, and the low installation and maintenance efficiency in some emerging markets. In 2021, Huawei launched the industry's first integrated access and backhaul solution — RuralStar Pro — achieving the highest integration (RF/baseband/backhaul integration) and effectively replacing traditional costly transmission modes of optical fiber, microwave, and satellite. In addition, Huawei's smart PV solution has achieved pure green energy (no mains or no diesel generator).

In January 2021, China Unicom successfully deployed the simplified rural coverage solution RuralStar Pro in Maopo village, Guizhou province. Device installation and commissioning take only two hours, which is over 80% faster than the traditional site deployment. China Unicom engineers remarked, "This is the fastest I have ever deployed a site in over 10 years." Thanks to RuralStar Pro, the days when villagers had to climb upon a hill to find decent mobile reception are history. Now the village is looking forward to a future of prosperity with better telecommunications infrastructure. Huawei First RuralStar Pro commercial Launch in GuiZhou

Thousands of RuralStar base stations have been deployed worldwide to provide MBB and voice services, bridging the digital divide for rural areas. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, network coverage in remote areas ensured that online classes were available to all students in all villages, and that latest news and relief information was circulated to facilitate medical services in rural clinics, effectively avoiding large-scale transmission of the virus. In addition, farmers have access to the latest information about the produce market, and can lift themselves out of poverty through online sales. In Africa, mobile financial access is provided for those not covered by traditional banks, allowing for contactless transactions, helping governments quickly grant relief subsidies to those in need, and raising donations for disaster relief. Together, these changes are leading the world towards the sustainable development goals proposed by the United Nations (e.g., "infrastructure industry", "promoting equality", "health care", "high-quality education", and "clean energy").

Looking into the future, Huawei will remain committed to enriching people's digital lives and continue to invest in innovative solutions to connect the world. David Guo, President of Huawei Wireless Network Site Product Line, said, "To date, Huawei RuralStar family solutions have been commercially deployed at over 20,000 sites in more than 60 countries across Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Middle East. RuralStar Pro is the latest product of Huawei's continuous investment in this field, which extends over many years. It features high integration, fast deployment, and easy maintenance, and will accelerate the popularization of rural network coverage and bring digital life to every corner of the world."

The Global Mobile (GLOMO) Award was set up in 1996 by the GSMA, an authoritative organization in the mobile communications industry, and is deemed as the highest honor within the mobile industry. The awards cover such categories as mobile technology, Internet consumption, industry X, and Tech4Good. The awards are collectively judged by a panel of more than 250 global analysts, media, and experts.

BARCELONA – At the 2021 Mobile World Congress (MWC 2021) in Barcelona, the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) announced the winners of the 2021 Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards. Huawei RuralStar Pro solution took home the "Best Mobile Innovation in Emerging Markets", confirming that Huawei's contribution to the digital lives of those in emerging markets is highly recognized by the industry.

Huawei Wins the GSMA GLOMO "Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets"

Huawei has developed a series of innovative mobile communication solutions for Cremote regions to address the low infrastructure level, the lack of stable energy supply and transmission, and the low installation and maintenance efficiency in some emerging markets. In 2021, Huawei launched the industry's first integrated access and backhaul solution — RuralStar Pro — achieving the highest integration (RF/baseband/backhaul integration) and effectively replacing traditional costly transmission modes of optical fiber, microwave, and satellite. In addition, Huawei's smart PV solution has achieved pure green energy (no mains or no diesel generator).

In January 2021, China Unicom successfully deployed the simplified rural coverage solution RuralStar Pro in Maopo village, Guizhou province. Device installation and commissioning take only two hours, which is over 80% faster than the traditional site deployment. China Unicom engineers remarked, "This is the fastest I have ever deployed a site in over 10 years." Thanks to RuralStar Pro, the days when villagers had to climb upon a hill to find decent mobile reception are history. Now the village is looking forward to a future of prosperity with better telecommunications infrastructure. Huawei First RuralStar Pro commercial Launch in GuiZhou

Thousands of RuralStar base stations have been deployed worldwide to provide MBB and voice services, bridging the digital divide for rural areas. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, network coverage in remote areas ensured that online classes were available to all students in all villages, and that latest news and relief information was circulated to facilitate medical services in rural clinics, effectively avoiding large-scale transmission of the virus. In addition, farmers have access to the latest information about the produce market, and can lift themselves out of poverty through online sales. In Africa, mobile financial access is provided for those not covered by traditional banks, allowing for contactless transactions, helping governments quickly grant relief subsidies to those in need, and raising donations for disaster relief. Together, these changes are leading the world towards the sustainable development goals proposed by the United Nations (e.g., "infrastructure industry", "promoting equality", "health care", "high-quality education", and "clean energy").

Looking into the future, Huawei will remain committed to enriching people's digital lives and continue to invest in innovative solutions to connect the world. David Guo, President of Huawei Wireless Network Site Product Line, said, "To date, Huawei RuralStar family solutions have been commercially deployed at over 20,000 sites in more than 60 countries across Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Middle East. RuralStar Pro is the latest product of Huawei's continuous investment in this field, which extends over many years. It features high integration, fast deployment, and easy maintenance, and will accelerate the popularization of rural network coverage and bring digital life to every corner of the world."

The Global Mobile (GLOMO) Award was set up in 1996 by the GSMA, an authoritative organization in the mobile communications industry, and is deemed as the highest honor within the mobile industry. The awards cover such categories as mobile technology, Internet consumption, industry X, and Tech4Good. The awards are collectively judged by a panel of more than 250 global analysts, media, and experts.

BARCELONA – At the 2021 Mobile World Congress (MWC 2021) in Barcelona, the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) announced the winners of the 2021 Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards. Huawei RuralStar Pro solution took home the "Best Mobile Innovation in Emerging Markets", confirming that Huawei's contribution to the digital lives of those in emerging markets is highly recognized by the industry.

Huawei Wins the GSMA GLOMO "Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets"

Huawei has developed a series of innovative mobile communication solutions for Cremote regions to address the low infrastructure level, the lack of stable energy supply and transmission, and the low installation and maintenance efficiency in some emerging markets. In 2021, Huawei launched the industry's first integrated access and backhaul solution — RuralStar Pro — achieving the highest integration (RF/baseband/backhaul integration) and effectively replacing traditional costly transmission modes of optical fiber, microwave, and satellite. In addition, Huawei's smart PV solution has achieved pure green energy (no mains or no diesel generator).

In January 2021, China Unicom successfully deployed the simplified rural coverage solution RuralStar Pro in Maopo village, Guizhou province. Device installation and commissioning take only two hours, which is over 80% faster than the traditional site deployment. China Unicom engineers remarked, "This is the fastest I have ever deployed a site in over 10 years." Thanks to RuralStar Pro, the days when villagers had to climb upon a hill to find decent mobile reception are history. Now the village is looking forward to a future of prosperity with better telecommunications infrastructure. Huawei First RuralStar Pro commercial Launch in GuiZhou

Thousands of RuralStar base stations have been deployed worldwide to provide MBB and voice services, bridging the digital divide for rural areas. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, network coverage in remote areas ensured that online classes were available to all students in all villages, and that latest news and relief information was circulated to facilitate medical services in rural clinics, effectively avoiding large-scale transmission of the virus. In addition, farmers have access to the latest information about the produce market, and can lift themselves out of poverty through online sales. In Africa, mobile financial access is provided for those not covered by traditional banks, allowing for contactless transactions, helping governments quickly grant relief subsidies to those in need, and raising donations for disaster relief. Together, these changes are leading the world towards the sustainable development goals proposed by the United Nations (e.g., "infrastructure industry", "promoting equality", "health care", "high-quality education", and "clean energy").

Looking into the future, Huawei will remain committed to enriching people's digital lives and continue to invest in innovative solutions to connect the world. David Guo, President of Huawei Wireless Network Site Product Line, said, "To date, Huawei RuralStar family solutions have been commercially deployed at over 20,000 sites in more than 60 countries across Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Middle East. RuralStar Pro is the latest product of Huawei's continuous investment in this field, which extends over many years. It features high integration, fast deployment, and easy maintenance, and will accelerate the popularization of rural network coverage and bring digital life to every corner of the world."

The Global Mobile (GLOMO) Award was set up in 1996 by the GSMA, an authoritative organization in the mobile communications industry, and is deemed as the highest honor within the mobile industry. The awards cover such categories as mobile technology, Internet consumption, industry X, and Tech4Good. The awards are collectively judged by a panel of more than 250 global analysts, media, and experts.

This content is sponsored by Huawei.

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
July 20, 2021 Multi-Vendor 5G Core Networks : A Case for the Disaggregated Control-Plane
July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
July 21, 2021 Creating a Data-Driven CSP with TELUS and Google Cloud
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
July 22, 2021 Unlocking Enterprise Growth with 5G
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
High Order MIMO Moves Center Stage in Wireless Networks By Ken Wieland, Contributing Editor, Light Reading
RAN Management and Orchestration Is Central to Operators Gaining Control Over Their Own Networks By Rémy Pascal, Principal Analyst, Mobile infrastructure, Omdia
Building Deterministic, Service-Based and Endogenous Security Networks in Data-Centric Way By Zhu Yongxing, SVP and General Manager of Wireline Product Operation Division, ZTE Corporation
Huawei: AR Needs 5G, 5G needs AR By Huawei
Keeping Innovation RuralStar Pro, Connecting the Unconnected By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of open networking and open RAN in the digital networking era By Chris Rice, CEO Access Solutions, STL
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By Peter Rysavy, President of Rysavy Research
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE