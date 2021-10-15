Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register

Huawei releases the next-generation APM5950 cabinet solution, helping build green sites

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/15/2021
Comment (0)

The constant cost pressure and the commitments to net zero carbon emission in support of the 2015 Paris Agreement have made energy efficiency a strategic priority for many telecom operators around the world. European operators have been very active in reducing carbon emissions and have attached great importance to the introduction of clean energy. For example, Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom, and Orange have all set the goal of achieving net zero carbon emission by 2040.

The industry has reached a consensus on reducing carbon emission and building a green 5G target network. To address this issue, Huawei launches the world's leading GreenSite solution, including devices with lower energy consumption per bit, such as the Massive MIMO innovative product MetaAAU and ultra-wideband RRU. In addition, Huawei provides the new-generation APM cabinet solution, which features simplicity, low carbon, and intelligent collaboration.

Simplified: The APM uses high-efficiency modules. One cabinet supports evolution to nine frequency bands and can replace a traditional indoor equipment room, simplifying sites.One site with one cabinet: Sites are moved from indoor to outdoor, and indoor air conditioners are removed. The E2E energy efficiency of sites is improved from 60% to 90%, and the energy consumption is reduced by 30%.

Low carbon: The APM cabinet can smoothly introduce PV power supply. A maximum of 8 kW can be stacked on a cabinet, improving the proportion of green electricity. In addition, high-cycle lithium batteries are used to replace diesel generators, reducing carbon emissions.

Intelligent collaboration: The APM adjusts the efficiency of power supply and consumption in real time based on service loads. The power supply, power backup, and services are intelligently coordinated. Bits manage watts, achieving the optimal overall efficiency of the entire site. The APM share the same network management system with base station.

With the large-scale global deployment of 5G, operators need to significantly reduce network energy consumption and build green 5G target networks while continuously improving network coverage and performance. The APM can work with a series of green site solutions to simplify site deployment and improve site energy efficiency. Introduce green energy to reduce dependency on power grids and fossil fuels, and use intelligent technologies to implement intelligent collaboration of power supply, power backup, and network services. Driven by these new technologies, the green 5G target network will finally become a reality, laying a solid foundation for the sustainable development of the digital economy.

The 12th Global Mobile Broadband Forum offers an opportunity for the mobile and adjacent vertical ecosystems to reconnect, rebuild, and reimagine a fully connected, intelligent world. Topics currently under discussion with global partners range from maximizing the potential of 5G, including industry use cases and applications, to advancing the mobile future.

For more information, please visit: https://www.huawei.com/en/events/mbbf2021

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
October 26, 2021 Carriers beware: The latest scam call trends
October 27, 2021 Migrating OSS to Public Cloud - Why and How to Do It
October 27, 2021 Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G and Beyond
October 28, 2021 Building a webscale-class packet core
October 28, 2021 Securing Large-Scale Networks
November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
November 3, 2021 C-Band Spectrum: What It Means for Accelerating 5G Deployments
November 11, 2021 Wi-Fi and 5G: Which Technology Needs the Other the Most?
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to Untangle Operational Complexity to Maximize SD-WAN Service Revenues By Ofer Farkash, Product and Solutions Marketing Director, Amdocs
Redefining the Cost Models for APAC Broadband Operators By Chris W. Silberberg, Senior Analyst, Service Provider Transformation, Omdia
Super-Charge Your 5G Network by Moving DNS to the Edge By Neil Cook, Head of Product, OX PowerDNS, Open-Xchange
Network Automation at the Domain Controller Layer Drives Significant Benefits to Operators By Larry Goldman and Andrew Killeen, Analysys Mason
Unlock 5G Network Potential With Predictive Analytics By RADCOM
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE