Huawei releases the next-generation APM5950 cabinet solution, helping build green sites

The constant cost pressure and the commitments to net zero carbon emission in support of the 2015 Paris Agreement have made energy efficiency a strategic priority for many telecom operators around the world. European operators have been very active in reducing carbon emissions and have attached great importance to the introduction of clean energy. For example, Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom, and Orange have all set the goal of achieving net zero carbon emission by 2040.

The industry has reached a consensus on reducing carbon emission and building a green 5G target network. To address this issue, Huawei launches the world's leading GreenSite solution, including devices with lower energy consumption per bit, such as the Massive MIMO innovative product MetaAAU and ultra-wideband RRU. In addition, Huawei provides the new-generation APM cabinet solution, which features simplicity, low carbon, and intelligent collaboration.

Simplified: The APM uses high-efficiency modules. One cabinet supports evolution to nine frequency bands and can replace a traditional indoor equipment room, simplifying sites.One site with one cabinet: Sites are moved from indoor to outdoor, and indoor air conditioners are removed. The E2E energy efficiency of sites is improved from 60% to 90%, and the energy consumption is reduced by 30%.

Low carbon: The APM cabinet can smoothly introduce PV power supply. A maximum of 8 kW can be stacked on a cabinet, improving the proportion of green electricity. In addition, high-cycle lithium batteries are used to replace diesel generators, reducing carbon emissions.

Intelligent collaboration: The APM adjusts the efficiency of power supply and consumption in real time based on service loads. The power supply, power backup, and services are intelligently coordinated. Bits manage watts, achieving the optimal overall efficiency of the entire site. The APM share the same network management system with base station.

With the large-scale global deployment of 5G, operators need to significantly reduce network energy consumption and build green 5G target networks while continuously improving network coverage and performance. The APM can work with a series of green site solutions to simplify site deployment and improve site energy efficiency. Introduce green energy to reduce dependency on power grids and fossil fuels, and use intelligent technologies to implement intelligent collaboration of power supply, power backup, and network services. Driven by these new technologies, the green 5G target network will finally become a reality, laying a solid foundation for the sustainable development of the digital economy.

The 12th Global Mobile Broadband Forum offers an opportunity for the mobile and adjacent vertical ecosystems to reconnect, rebuild, and reimagine a fully connected, intelligent world. Topics currently under discussion with global partners range from maximizing the potential of 5G, including industry use cases and applications, to advancing the mobile future.

For more information, please visit: https://www.huawei.com/en/events/mbbf2021

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd