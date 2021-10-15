Sign In Register
Huawei receives another award: 5G core rock-solid reliability solution awarded 'Best Solution Case'

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/15/2021
After receiving the 5G Core Leadership Award together with China Mobile recently at 5G World Summit 2021, Huawei has received the "Best Solution Case" award for its 5G Core Rock-Solid Reliability solution. It was awarded by ICT 2021 at PT Expo China 2021. The award-winning solution has earned many awards worldwide. This new award further reflects the high recognition this solution has received in the global ICT community.

Under the trend of 5G, Huawei has helped China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom build several of the world's largest 5G networks. Currently, Huawei's 5G Core solution serves more than 450 million 5G package subscribers and for over 3000 industry applications. To support so many subscribers and industrial applications, the core network must be highly stable and reliable. Therefore, a network that offers "always online" and "zero downtime" is required. As such, Huawei developed the 5G Core Rock-Solid Reliability solution. This solution has been fully verified on the live networks and has guaranteed highly stable and reliable networks along operators' evolution from 4G to cloud-based networks and then to 5G, covering network planning, construction, maintenance, optimization, as well as large-scale migration. The rock-solid reliability solution has four notable features:

1. Full convergence: simplifies core network O&M and ensures smooth evolution of existing networks

Based on the microservice architecture, this solution can provide services for 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G NSA, and 5G SA subscribers on one network. It supports all access types and inherited all existing services. The fully convergent core network can be smoothly rebuilt from a 4G core network within a single time window, with no need to change USIM cards or MSISDNs. In this way, it simplifies the network structure, reduces O&M costs, and delivers high reliability and optimal user experience.

2. Multi-level disaster recovery (DR): guarantees network stability and reliability upon network faults at different levels

The multi-level DR technology is the first of its kind in the industry and covers fault scenarios at different levels (from VM-level to DC-level). With the N-Way architecture, 100-million-level federated database, and 64x intelligent flow control algorithm, cross-DC redundancy for massive users can be implemented within seconds. Together with operator partners, Huawei has carried out tests and drills on service redundancy at different levels on the live network, to consolidate the network DR capability and accumulate DR emergency experience, which will in turn improve the 5G Core Rock-Solid Reliability solution's operation.

3. Elastic and robust telco cloud base: provides stable and reliable services for applications

This rock-solid reliability solution uses a cloud-native telco cloud base, which enables hitless batch upgrade of the infrastructure layer. For the batch upgrade, an optimal batch algorithm is used to calculate the optimal number of batches, and VNFs adopt the stateless design to support the upgrade. Using this upgrade approach, thousands of servers can be upgraded concurrently without migrating upper-layer applications. In addition, services are intelligently distributed during the upgrade to ensure voice and data service continuity.

4. Intelligent O&M: simplifies complicated networks caused by coexistence of multi-RAT networks and layered decoupling

Cloudification of 5G networks enables more flexible network capabilities, but also makes it difficult to locate faults across layers and upgrade the network. In addition, although the edge computing technology enables more VNFs to be deployed to provide services, it also makes it difficult to construct and maintain the network. Therefore, intelligent O&M is needed to ensure high stability and reliability on the 5G core, which is delivered in the Huawei 5G Core Rock-Solid Reliability solution. Intelligent O&M helps predict network risks through KPI exception detection and provides intelligent NFV cross-layer fault diagnosis, making it easier to detect and locate faults across layers. These all help services quickly recover and ensure stable operation in the occurrence of various faults.

As Huawei puts it, it will continuously polish the 5G Core Rock-Solid Reliability solution as customers' requirements grow and technologies evolve, to further facilitate operators' stable network operation. We can see that the rock-solid reliability solution, a product of the company's extensive technical experience and continuous technological innovation, will greatly help global 5G development and application.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

