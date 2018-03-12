|
The Necessity for Operators to Be Digitally Relevant
This video highlights what operators have to do with their network transformation strategy if they want to take on a greater role in the digital services market, especially to get ready for future of 5G enabled services such as smart cities, eMBB, uRLLC, VR, IoT and similar applications. It also advises on the challenges in migrating to the cloud-based networks as well as key capabilities impacting the network operations.
