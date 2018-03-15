& cplSiteName &
Huawei at MWC19

3/1/2019
Building a fully connected, intelligent world.
Huawei Digital Transformation of Industries Summit Highlights
2|25|19   |     |   (0) comments

Some key takeaways from Huawei's Digital Transformation of Industries Summit. Watch the whole summit here: http://www.lightreadingvideo.com/
Decentralized Internet Infrastructure (DII)
11|20|18   |     |   (0) comments

The trust infrastructures that web-based services rely on are centralized and contain vulnerabilities and may bring threats to the Internet itself. Light Reading talks to representatives from Huawei and the ITU, who described the architecture of a Decentralized Internet Infrastructure (DII), which comprises an underlying blockchain layer, an Internet name space ...
The Necessity for Operators to Be Digitally Relevant
4|24|18   |     |   (0) comments

This video highlights what operators have to do with their network transformation strategy if they want to take on a greater role in the digital services market, especially to get ready for future of 5G enabled services such as smart cities, eMBB, uRLLC, VR, IoT and similar applications. It also advises on the challenges in migrating to the cloud-based networks as ...
Adoption of DNOP by Operators
4|24|18   |     |   (0) comments

New network operations strategy by operators need to integrate Digital Network Operation Platform (DNOP) style architecture for their new network infrastructure that supports agility, on-demand, automation and customer-oriented experience in digital services. The Huawei's Network Cloud Engine (NCE) embraces a multilayer WAN SDN platform envisioned in the DNOP, ...
Future Network With Built-In Security
4|24|18   |     |   (0) comments

At MWC 2018, Rohit Mehra, IDC's vice president of Network Infrastructure, shares his opinions on software-defined security (SDSec). Mehra believes that a proactive, closed-loop and automation solution can help solve the security challenges in SDN/ NFV networks.
Video Experience Crowdfunding Promotes the Rapid Development of China Unicom
4|20|18   |     |   (0) comments

China Unicom shares successful experience in mobile video experience management.
Turkcell CDO Discuss the Video Centric Digital Business Transformation Strategy
4|13|18   |     |   (0) comments

CDO introduces Turkcell's video-centric digital transformation strategy and how to help Turkcell achieve business success.
Turkcell Convergence Video Leading Digital Transformation
4|13|18   |     |   (0) comments

The Turkcell video director shares the success experience of digital service transformation, including the success factors of Turkcell TV+ services and TV+ service value conversion.
Interview With Khairil Abdullah, CEO of Axiata Digital
3|22|18   |     |   (0) comments

Axiata ADS Apigate allows developers to easily plug into asset trains and provide abundant services to end users.
