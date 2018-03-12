& cplSiteName &
Video

Adoption of DNOP by Operators

4/24/2018
50%
50%
New network operations strategy by operators need to integrate Digital Network Operation Platform (DNOP) style architecture for their new network infrastructure that supports agility, on-demand, automation and customer-oriented experience in digital services. The Huawei's Network Cloud Engine (NCE) embraces a multilayer WAN SDN platform envisioned in the DNOP, evolving today's difficult silo operations into intelligent networks autonomous operations which is simple, fast and cost-effective, and delivers the many attributes operators must have to compete at the highest scale.
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Huawei Mobile World Congress Video
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
The Necessity for Operators to Be Digitally Relevant
4|24|18   |     |   (0) comments

This video highlights what operators have to do with their network transformation strategy if they want to take on a greater role in the digital services market, especially to get ready for future of 5G enabled services such as smart cities, eMBB, uRLLC, VR, IoT and similar applications. It also advises on the challenges in migrating to the cloud-based networks as ...
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Adoption of DNOP by Operators
4|24|18   |     |   (0) comments

New network operations strategy by operators need to integrate Digital Network Operation Platform (DNOP) style architecture for their new network infrastructure that supports agility, on-demand, automation and customer-oriented experience in digital services. The Huawei's Network Cloud Engine (NCE) embraces a multilayer WAN SDN platform envisioned in the DNOP, ...
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Future Network With Built-In Security
4|24|18   |     |   (0) comments

At MWC 2018, Rohit Mehra, IDC's vice president of Network Infrastructure, shares his opinions on software-defined security (SDSec). Mehra believes that a proactive, closed-loop and automation solution can help solve the security challenges in SDN/ NFV networks.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Video Experience Crowdfunding Promotes the Rapid Development of China Unicom
4|20|18   |     |   (0) comments

China Unicom shares successful experience in mobile video experience management.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Turkcell CDO Discuss the Video Centric Digital Business Transformation Strategy
4|13|18   |     |   (0) comments

CDO introduces Turkcell's video-centric digital transformation strategy and how to help Turkcell achieve business success.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Turkcell Convergence Video Leading Digital Transformation
4|13|18   |     |   (0) comments

The Turkcell video director shares the success experience of digital service transformation, including the success factors of Turkcell TV+ services and TV+ service value conversion.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Interview With Khairil Abdullah, CEO of Axiata Digital
3|22|18   |     |   (0) comments

Axiata ADS Apigate allows developers to easily plug into asset trains and provide abundant services to end users.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Turkcell Convergence Video Leading Digital Transformation
3|22|18   |     |   (0) comments

The Turkcell video director shares the successful experience of digital service transformation, including the success factors of Turkcell TV+ services and TV+ service value conversion.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Huawei & World Bank Discuss Creating an 'Enabling Environment' to Drive Digital Connectivity
3|14|18   |     |   (0) comments

Mohamed Madkour, vice president of marketing and strategy at Huawei, and Doyle Gallegos, global lead of Broadband Access for All at World Bank, discuss the economic and social impact of digital connectivity to create an "enabling environment" to connect the unconnected, end extreme poverty and promote shared prosperity.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
5G Gets Real in 2018/2019
3|12|18   |     |   (0) comments

With the first 5G NR standards in place, leading operators will launch small scale 5G services in 2018, ramping up in 2019 and 2020. In parallel, R&D for 5G Phase 2 continues apace.
MWC Flash Poll