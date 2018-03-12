|
Adoption of DNOP by Operators
4/24/2018
New network operations strategy by operators need to integrate Digital Network Operation Platform (DNOP) style architecture for their new network infrastructure that supports agility, on-demand, automation and customer-oriented experience in digital services. The Huawei's Network Cloud Engine (NCE) embraces a multilayer WAN SDN platform envisioned in the DNOP, evolving today's difficult silo operations into intelligent networks autonomous operations which is simple, fast and cost-effective, and delivers the many attributes operators must have to compete at the highest scale.
