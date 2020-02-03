Sign In Register
Huawei launches brand-new 100 kW high-power density UPS power module, a game-changer for data centers

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/2/2020
SHENZHEN – During the Huawei Industrial Digital Transformation Conference 2020, Huawei officially launched its all-new UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) power module globally. The product enables the power density of a single module to reach 100 kW/3 U, twice that of industry standards. Huawei’s FusionPower2.0 data center power supply and distribution solution is based on the 100 kW module, and achieves the "1MW, 1 Rack" (standard rack can support 1MW power) principle with a footprint that is more than halved, facilitating improved data center utilization and increased revenue.

With the development of AI, big data, cloud computing, and Internet of Things (IoT), data centers have become larger and more complex. With the continual evolution of IT computing capabilities and corresponding improvements to CPU and server power, high-density solutions will gain favor. Power supply and distribution systems in traditional large data centers face a myriad of issues, including low reliability, high power consumption, large footprint, and difficult O&M.

SanJay Kumar Sainani, SVP & CTO of Huawei Global Data Center Facility Business, expressed optimism at how this latest technology can benefit customers, "Due to our strong technical strength and rich experience in the power supply industry, Huawei continues to invest in R&D and innovation. We keep pursuing higher power density and more advanced li-ion battery energy storage technologies in data centers, to meet the new requirements of simplified architecture, high reliability, and simplified O&M for power supply system of cloud data centers, and helps customers accelerate digital transformation."

SmartLi UPS Critical Power Supply Solution (100k/3U Power Module) Huawei’s 100 kW UPS power module will serve customers in the data center industry, helping them increase revenue while reducing costs. With its high-density design, the FusionPower2.0 data center power supply and distribution solution (1200 kVA) only requires 12 power modules, achieving “1MW, 1 Rack”. Taking the UPS input and output power distribution into consideration, the rack number of the whole system is reduced from eight to four, reducing the footprint by 50%. Furthermore, in the ISP industry, more service space leads to higher revenue. For example, when 10 sets of the Huawei FusionPower2.0 1200 kVA system are deployed, it can save 40 rack spaces, and help raise approximately US$570,000 of additional annual revenue.

Combining ultra-high density FusionPower2.0 with Huawei SmartLi intelligent li-ion batteries to save more than 70% footprint compared with the traditional power supply solution, considering the maintenance space. SmartLi's unique active current balance technology supports the hybrid use of old and new battery strings. Alongside with Huawei’s FusionPower modular UPS, it’s possible to implement phased capacity expansion. The SmartLi uses the safest LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery cell in the industry, and cannot catch fire due to thermal runaway. SmartLi's unique smart voltage balance technology ensures that the system can still run properly even if one battery module is faulty, guarantying the system reliability. The built-in BMS (Battery Management System) ensures the reliability of the li-ion batteries, and works seamlessly with Huawei FusionPower and NetEco management system to reduce the OPEX.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

